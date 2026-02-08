Celine Dion Jokes Rihanna's Hit 'Should've Been Mine'

Celine Dion showed off her playful side on Friday, Feb. 6, when she gave fans a peek into her music playlist in a lighthearted Instagram video.

The 57-year-old Canadian singer shared a mix of her favorite songs, proving her musical taste is as wide-ranging as her iconic voice.

"I'm Celine and this is what I've got on my playlist," Dion said in the clip. "Just a little bit because there's too many artists, too many songs that I love so much."

According to Yahoo, Dion started with Rihanna's hit "Love on the Brain," joking that the song "should've been mine." She added with a grin, "I'm just saying.

She did a great job, I love Rihanna so much, but it should've been mine." Her playful comment quickly drew attention from fans, showing that Dion can poke fun at herself while celebrating other artists.

She also highlighted Lauren Daigle's "You Say" and Guy Sebastian's "Before I Go," teasing, "Guy Sebastian, do you write songs for other people?" Her list didn't stop there, as she embraced her inner rockstar with a nod to Metallica's "Until It Sleeps."

Dion even performed a hilarious impression of Metallica, explaining, "Eddy, one of my twins, his favorite band is Metallica. I want to sing a Metallica song now."

Celine Dion Opens Up About Public Recognition

Beyond her playlist, Dion also gave shoutouts to James Blunt's "You're Beautiful" and Celeste's "Stop This Flame," suggesting they "do something" together soon, People reported.

The video follows closely on the heels of Dion's influencer-style Instagram posts, including her playful "What's in My Bag" feature, where she revealed quirky items she carries in her Dior Toujours Tote, such as a fan to beat the Las Vegas heat, dog food, Mentos, Touchland hand sanitizer, and her favorite Byredo Blanche hand cream.

Dion also shared the personal challenges of being recognized in public.

She pulled out her VIP concert badge and even an old landline phone, explaining, "It's because when I purchase stuff, [people ask] is it really you? It happens to me a lot. They don't believe it's me, so I take my own phone and... I'm calling 9-freaking-1-1, and I'm asking for help."

The singer also used the video to thank her fans, showing her gratitude for their support.

"You are always in mine. From my family to yours, I just want to wish you a happy new year," Dion said, reminding everyone of her heartfelt connection to her audience.