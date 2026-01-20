Rihanna Fires Back at Bodyguard After Awkward Door Moment Goes Viral

Rihanna had a funny but pointed response after her security guard accidentally let a hotel door close in her face.

The Grammy-winning singer, 37, was leaving New York City's Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, January 16, when her bodyguard walked ahead and didn't hold the doors.

In a video that quickly went viral on social media, Rihanna paused for a moment before sarcastically saying, "Such a gentleman you are," and giggling as she followed him to her waiting car, People reported.

Fans were quick to react, with some joking that it might be the guard's "last day on the job," while others questioned whether someone should be protecting her if they can't even manage a door.

Despite the minor mishap, Rihanna remained composed. The incident occurred on the same day that her partner, A$AP Rocky, released his fourth album, Don't Be Dumb.

The next day, Rocky performed as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live," and the couple attended the after-party together.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share Family Update

Rihanna and Rocky have been a couple since late 2019 and share three children: sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, born in September 2025.

Rocky recently shared with The New York Times that it was his mother who encouraged him to pursue Rihanna.

"My mother used to say s--- like, 'I know you like this girl that you [are] with right now... but I want you with RiRi,'" he said.

"Mothers know best... I'm thankful that [Rihanna] was put in my life at that time because any time prior to that I don't think I was ready for something like that. I don't think she was either."

Social media users had mixed reactions to the clip. According to PageSix, some thought Rihanna's comment was hilarious and well-deserved, while others argued she could have held the door herself, joking, "Doesn't she have hands?"

The clip highlighted Rihanna's playful personality while showing that even a superstar can face minor everyday annoyances.

Rihanna, known for her confidence and humor, handled the situation gracefully, proving she isn't easily rattled.

Over the weekend, she continued to be out and about, supporting Rocky's album launch and attending events like the "SNL" after-party in New York City.

The singer also recently hinted at possibly expanding her family. In an Instagram interaction earlier this month, she responded to a fan debating whether to focus on career or family by saying, "Wait! So I'm not crazy then? Bet!" indicating she is thinking about future children.