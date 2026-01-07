Rihanna's Cheeky Red Lingerie for Valentine's Shoot Leaves Nothing to Imagine

Singer and fashion icon Rihanna is making news with a controversial photo shoot for Valentine's Day. The singer wears red underwear that shows off her curves and gives an unapologetic view from behind in the campaign.

According to AllHipHop, one frame shows Rihanna turned just enough to show her bare back, with the fabric of her underwear riding high and tight. The set, with its marble columns, flowing drapes, and warm lighting, makes the pictures look like they are from a myth or a goddess.

A source who knows about the shoot said that the lingerie was made to show off Rihanna's curves. The source says, "The lingerie cuts sharply across her hips, framing her backside in a way that feels intentional and prominent, as if she wanted that angle to hit hardest"

The singer's stance makes the effect even stronger; her legs are firmly planted and her back is slightly arched. The source said that the photos take the campaign beyond typical romance images, making the Valentine's Day shoot a bold statement.

The overall effect of the shoot: "Up front, the look stays just as aggressive." The bra lifts and shapes her chest, and the backless design makes the reveal feel complete from every angle, with no safe spots.

The ad focuses on Rihanna's self-assurance and willingness to take chances with her image. AllHipHop said that her style is bold and unfiltered and that she doesn't hide behind props or planned poses.

The publication wrote, "Rihanna doesn't hide behind props or poses, letting the camera sit where it sits and daring anyone to look away. For a Valentine's Day drop, this isn't sweet or subtle; it's raw, confident and built to dominate timelines, with those bare cheeks sealing the deal."

This new photo shoot is another example of Rihanna's bold fashion campaigns, which show how much she affects both music and style. The pictures have already started a conversation online and will likely take over social media in the days leading up to Valentine's Day.

In other news, Rihanna defended her sons, RZA and Riot, after a social media user criticized their names, responding simply, "Ok Tatiana," according to People. Fans praised her unapologetic clap-back, calling her quick-witted and "savage."

People noted that Rihanna has described motherhood as transformative, saying, "Everything is different, life before my son seems very obscure. It's very small and cloudy; it just got better with him." Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first son in 2022 and their second in 2023.