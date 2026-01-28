Rihanna Reveals How Having Three Kids Changed the Way She Dresses

Rihanna is embracing her post-baby body and sharing how having three kids has changed the way she dresses.

The "We Found Love" singer, 37, spoke candidly about her style choices during Dior's spring/summer fashion show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week, in an interview posted on TikTok on January 26.

"Favorite look? That's impossible," Rihanna said. "I wanted the coats, I wanted the dresses, I wanted the skirts with a little bump right here [at the stomach] 'cause I got a little pouch after having kids, so I'd love that."

According to US Magazine, she added, "I loved the accessories—the bags, the shoes, the earrings—everything was perfectly made, super well done, super whimsical. Everything made me excited. It was a very thrilling show."

Rihanna shares sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, 3 months, with rapper A$AP Rocky, 37.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2021 and welcomed their third child, Rocki, in September 2025.

Rihanna shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her cradling the newborn wrapped in a pink blanket, alongside an image of tiny pink boxing gloves tied with ribbon.

Motherhood has clearly influenced her fashion choices, as Rihanna gravitates toward pieces that make her feel confident and comfortable.

I love how real Rihanna is and the way she embraces her body changes. pic.twitter.com/pFajjPxBRF — 𝖌𝖆𝖇 (@gabgonebad) January 27, 2026

Rihanna Celebrates Her Post-Baby Body

At the Dior show, Rihanna wore a sheer polka-dotted dress with a giant bow at the neckline under a double-breasted coat—a nod to a pregnancy-inspired look she previously wore in 2022.

"I wanted skirts with a little bump," she explained, highlighting her desire to celebrate her changing body, ENews reported.

Rihanna also reflected on how her relationship with A$AP Rocky has shaped their journey as parents. "In previous relationships, I tried and tried my best, and you still feel like it's not enough," she said.

"So, when someone sees you completely, and believes in you, and thinks you're worthy of being the mother of their kids, it's a great feeling. I felt the same about him. I knew he would be a great dad."

The couple's relationship, which grew stronger during the COVID-19 pandemic, has allowed them to embrace parenthood fully.

"COVID sped up our relationship," Rihanna told Interview Magazine in 2024. "There was no denying it. It was the best thing that ever happened to us. It just happened."

Despite having their hands full with three children, Rihanna remains thoughtful about the future.

She has hinted at the possibility of having more kids, joking on Instagram about the idea of "getting hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026."