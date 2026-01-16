The Rolling Stones Quietly Abandon World Tour Plans Over Keith Richards' Energy Levels: Report

The Rolling Stones have quietly abandoned plans for a 2026 stadium tour across the United Kingdom and Europe, with sources citing guitarist Keith Richards' energy levels as a key factor.

The legendary rockers, who have toured nearly every year since the early 2000s, were reportedly planning the tour to promote their forthcoming studio album, but Richards, now 82, reportedly felt he could not commit to the rigors of a multi-country, multi-week schedule.

A spokesperson noting that while the band has a new album nearly completed with producer Andrew Watt, live dates would not be feasible at this time, per Variety.

Mini-Residencies Replace Traditional Tour Plans

Instead of a globe-spanning stadium tour, the Stones are exploring a series of mini-residencies for the summer: one in the U.K., one in the U.S., and one in Argentina, where they maintain a strong fan base. The plan would see the band perform for a week at a time, followed by two weeks off between sets.

According to an American source familiar with the negotiations, the U.S. residency may take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, a venue known for its immersive technology. The source noted that while a "big offer" has been made, setup costs and limited seating may make it impractical.

Mick Jagger, 82, remains eager to perform but agreed there was no question about proceeding without Richards.

One source told The Daily Mail, "Keith just didn't want to take on a month of rehearsals – and then three months on the road."

Richards has previously acknowledged the impact of aging on the band's touring schedule, joking that during their 2019 No Filter tour, "no one is tottering and falling over... Everyone is in remarkable shape and, yeah, as long as that holds up, I think we'll keep at it."

Guitarist Ronnie Wood added, "None of us can really believe that we get a clean sheet... My doctor, without bribery, says I'm fit!"

However, the pandemic, and the 2021 death of drummer Charlie Watts, interrupted tour plans and contributed to the decision to scale back. Steve Jordan, who has collaborated with Richards for years, has since filled in on drums for tours in 2024 and late 2025.

Album Progress and Creative Energy

Despite the scaled-back live plans, the Rolling Stones remain productive in the studio. Their upcoming album, produced with 35-year-old Watt, is reportedly nearing completion.

Watt, who has worked with artists ranging from Lady Gaga to Pearl Jam, helped reinvigorate the band during the recording of their 2023 album Hackney Diamonds.

Jagger told Variety last year, "I knew that Andy and I could work together as soon as we met. He has such infectious enthusiasm and a great work ethic, plus he's a great musician too. We immediately clicked and made what I thought was going to be a tough job into a fun and easy one."

Richards also praised Watt, saying, "Andrew has a contagious vitality about him coupled with an unrelenting enthusiasm, which is one of the great qualities of a producer. Also, he was great fun to work with, another great quality!"

A source close to the band told the Daily Mail that Richards now spends most of his time in Connecticut with his wife Patti and occasionally visits his Turks and Caicos property. At this stage, he reportedly does not want the grueling demands of another long tour.