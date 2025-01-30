The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger has expressed his heartbreak over the passing of Marianne Faithfull, the iconic British singer-songwriter and 1960s pop star.

Faithfull, who was once Jagger's girlfriend and an enduring figure in music herself, died on January 30 in London at the age of 78, reports confirmed on Thursday.

In a subsequent statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Jagger wrote, "I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long."

He added, "She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered."

The message highlighted the deep personal and professional connection the two shared during the 1960s.

Faithfull rose to fame as a teen idol and pop star with hits like "As Tears Go By," which was co-written by Jagger and fellow Rolling Stones member Keith Richards.

Read more: Sam Hunt Arrested in Tennessee for Speeding and Violating an Interlock Device

Her angelic voice and striking looks made her a favorite in the British Invasion era. However, her career later took on a darker tone, reflecting her personal struggles.

Faithfull battled health issues for much of her life, including hepatitis C, breast cancer and a severe case of COVID-19 in 2020, as The Washington Post reported.

I am so saddened to hear of the death of Marianne Faithfull. She was so much part of my life for so long. She was a wonderful friend, a beautiful singer and a great actress. She will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/aFAu1TwNTO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) January 30, 2025

In recent years, she openly discussed lingering effects such as fatigue and lung damage, which had made her hope of returning to the stage uncertain.

Beyond her early fame, Faithfull became known for her smoky-voiced reinvention, channeling her life's challenges into raw, emotional music. Albums like Broken English showcased her resilience and artistry, solidifying her status as more than just a 1960s icon.

Jagger and Faithfull's relationship was a staple of 1960s tabloids, but their bond extended beyond romance. While Faithfull's life was often tumultuous, Jagger's tribute emphasizes her enduring talent and legacy as a musician and actress.

Faithfull's spokesperson confirmed her death but did not disclose a cause on Thursday. Still, her story, marked by incredible highs and devastating lows, continues to resonate with fans and artists alike.