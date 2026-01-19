Zac Efron Makes Low-Key Return to Public Eye at NFL Game in Massachusetts

Zac Efron quietly stepped back into the public spotlight over the weekend, making a rare appearance at an NFL game in Massachusetts that quickly caught fans' attention.

The actor, best known for his role in "High School Musical," attended the New England Patriots' game against the Houston Texans on January 18 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

While the outing was low-key, it marked Efron's first public appearance in several months and showed him enjoying a relaxed moment outside of Hollywood.

During the game, Efron joined Patriots CEO Robert Kraft on the field for a photo. In the image, later shared on X, the 38-year-old actor smiled while wearing one of Kraft's Super Bowl championship rings on his middle finger.

He appeared comfortable and casual, dressed for the cold in a navy blue puffer jacket with red zippers, a dark hoodie, and a matching beanie, NBC Chicago reported.

The outfit blended easily with the Patriots' team colors, signaling quiet support without drawing too much attention.

Zac Efron was present at the Texans vs Patriots divisional round game at Gillette Stadium. pic.twitter.com/5se2pznoD8 — Moree 🐾 (@MoreCortez4) January 18, 2026

Zac Efron Steps Back Into Public Eye

The football outing came after a long stretch away from public events. Before this, Efron's last major appearance was in November, when he surprised fans by showing up on "Dancing With the Stars" to cheer on his younger brother, Dylan Efron.

That visit meant a lot to Dylan, who later shared how special it felt to have his older brother watching from the audience.

"It meant everything," Dylan said at the time. "I grew up watching him do stuff like this, so the fact that he's now watching me do this is crazy to me."

According to ENews, Zac's presence on the dance show also led to a viral moment. Cameras caught him reacting with surprise after Dylan and his partner received a score of 27 out of 30.

Viewers saw Zac asking if it was a "good score," which sparked online jokes.

Dylan later explained that the reaction was misunderstood and that Zac was actually impressed by the performance.

"I think he said that he thought it was a really good dance," Dylan explained during a December radio interview.

He added that Zac felt protective after seeing the clip online, insisting his words were taken the wrong way.