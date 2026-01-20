Billie Eilish Says Americans 'No Longer Feel Safe' Amid ICE Actions and Civil Rights Cuts

Billie Eilish is speaking out forcefully against immigration enforcement and civil rights rollbacks, saying many Americans no longer feel safe in their own homes or communities.

The 24-year-old artist shared her concerns while accepting the MLK Jr. Beloved Community Award for Environmental Justice on Saturday, Jan. 17, in Atlanta.

During her speech, Eilish said it felt strange to be honored at a time when justice and safety seem harder to reach.

She pointed directly to the Trump administration and Immigration and Customs Enforcement, saying current policies are harming families and communities across the country.

"It's really hard to celebrate that when we no longer feel safe in our own homes or in our streets," she told the audience, TheWrap reported.

Eilish listed several issues she believes are connected, including aggressive ICE actions, violence against peaceful protesters, and cuts to civil rights and environmental programs.

"We're seeing our neighbors being kidnapped," she said, adding that people are losing basic rights while money is being shifted toward fossil fuels and industries that damage the planet.

She also warned that food and health care are becoming privileges for the wealthy instead of basic needs for everyone.

Billie Eilish:



“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered, our civil rights being stripped, resources to fight the climate crisis being cut, fossil fuels and animal agriculture destroying our planet and people’s health, access… pic.twitter.com/pr3VtiLHvt — Maile (@MaileOnX) January 20, 2026

Billie Eilish Demands ICE Accountability

Her comments followed the recent killing of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an ICE agent earlier this month.

After the incident, Eilish shared multiple Instagram Stories criticizing the agency.

According to RollingStone, one post called ICE a "federally funded and supported terrorist group," while another listed the names of 32 people who died in ICE custody during 2025, one of the deadliest years in the agency's history.

This is not the first time Eilish has used an awards stage to speak about social issues.

In October, while accepting an honor at the WSJ Innovator Awards, she urged wealthy Americans to help others more.

She said people need empathy and support now more than ever, and later it was revealed that $11.5 million from her tour would be donated to different organizations.

Eilish has often pushed back against being labeled a role model, but she says she feels responsible for using her voice.

"I have this platform and I think it's my responsibility to use it," she said during her MLK Jr. Award speech. "I feel like I'm just doing what anyone in my position should be doing."

She closed by thanking her parents, especially her mother, for raising her with strong values.