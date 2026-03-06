Britney Spears Complicated Family Drama Continues as She Reconnects with Mom & Sons After DUI Jail Release

Britney Spears has spoken with her mother and her two sons since being released from jail following her DUI arrest Wednesday night in Ventura County.

According to TMZ, family sources say Lynne Spears called Britney as soon as she learned of the arrest and again after Britney was released Thursday morning to offer support. The conversation between mother and daughter was described as "positive" and "hopeful."

Lynne and Britney have maintained a reconciliatory relationship since their first in-person reunion in years in Los Angeles in May 2023, though they have yet to meet face-to-face recently.

Spears also spoke with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after returning home Thursday, though no family visits have occurred in person.

The singer's relationship with her mother has been strained over the years, particularly during the period of Britney's conservatorship.

In 2021, Britney publicly blamed her mother for initiating the conservatorship. Their relationship has seen ups and downs, including a public feud in 2022 when Lynne was reportedly not invited to Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari, followed by a hostile social media exchange.

Despite these challenges, sources indicate ongoing prayers and efforts toward healing within the family.

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and released from custody Thursday morning. Her next court appearance is scheduled for May 4.

According to BBC, Spears, 44, was stopped by CHP officers around 9:30 p.m. local time on the US-101 southbound near Ventura County after reports of erratic driving in her black BMW 430i at a high rate of speed. Authorities said she showed signs of impairment and underwent field sobriety tests at the scene.

The singer was detained and later released from jail early Thursday morning. She is scheduled to appear in Ventura County Superior Court on May 4.

A representative for Spears called the incident "unfortunate" and "completely inexcusable," adding that the singer intends to comply with the law and seek help during what they described as a difficult time. The representative also confirmed Spears' family is working on a plan to support her well-being.

Her vehicle was impounded following the arrest. Spears was briefly taken to a medical facility for blood tests as part of standard DUI protocol but was not admitted to a hospital.

The investigation is still going on while they wait for the chemical test results.

Spears has been one of the most successful pop artists globally with hits such as "...Baby One More Time," "Toxic," and "Gimme More." Spears wrote The Woman in Me in 2023, after ending a conservatorship that had controlled her personal and financial affairs for 13 years. The book is about her career and the problems she faced.

Earlier this year, Spears announced she would not return to the music industry in the U.S., although she had expressed interest in performing live overseas.