DJ Akademiks Explains Why Stefon Diggs & Offset Might Cheat on Cardi B

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs ended their relationship just days before the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, amid rumors of infidelity.

As per HotNewHipHop, DJ Akademiks addressed the breakup during a recent livestream, saying he understood why Diggs might have cheated on Cardi B. While praising Cardi B, Akademiks noted he has seen Diggs frequently surrounded by attractive women.

"You see two or three of that guy's women and be like, I can understand why he's messing around on the side. Yo Cardi, those women are bad. I'm still putting you up there because you're my homie, but his side chicks are bad," Akademiks said. "Cardi, I give you the number one spot, but it's not like he's with a bunch of unattractive women."

Dj Akademiks says he understands why steffon diggs and offset cheated on Cardi b . He says the women they are with are 8,9,10s pic.twitter.com/6MREpMqX7G — joebuddenclips/fanpage (@chatnigga101) March 3, 2026

Akademiks compared the situation to other celebrities, including Jay-Z and Tyga, suggesting they also cheated with less attractive partners. He also mentioned Cardi B's ex-husband, Offset, who faced similar allegations of infidelity during their marriage.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs went public with their relationship in 2025 and welcomed their first child later that year. The couple's split became public shortly before the Super Bowl. Cardi B appeared at the halftime show but did not stay to support Diggs during the remainder of the game. Following the event, the pair unfollowed each other on Instagram.

During a recent concert, Cardi B appeared to reference the breakup, saying on stage: "You can't be out here playing with a woman like me. There's men out here praying for a woman like me. I'm too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be played with. Who you playing with? None of them women messing with me."

Cardi B seemed to direct a message at Stefon Diggs while on stage during her latest show. 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/RmNOQaMEO9 — HOT 97 (@HOT97) March 2, 2026

After a clip of the moment went viral, Cardi B took to X (formerly Twitter) to clarify her remarks. "Dear blogs, when I perform a song I always introduce the song with a little razzle dazzle. Not everything is a shot or personal. I'm actually repeating lyrics from the songs... Relax," she wrote.

Stefon Diggs' Mom Shows Support for Cardi B at Houston Concert Following Split

Meanwhile, in separate news, US Magazine reported that Stephanie Diggs, mother of Stefon Diggs, publicly supported Cardi B at the rapper's Houston concert just days after the couple's breakup.

On March 4, Stephanie Diggs turned to Instagram for fashion advice ahead of the event, asking followers whether she should wear heels or sneakers. She shared a photo displaying several outfit options including pleated leather skirts, jerseys, plaid pieces, and caps. A poll showed 57% of her followers favored sneakers. The post is now deleted.

After the concert, Stephanie posted photos of her chosen outfit: a pleated red-and-green plaid skirt paired with a white button-up shirt, thigh-high stockings, combat boots, a plaid cap, and eyeglasses. "Ready to party ✨," she captioned the post.

Fans responded warmly in the comments. One wrote, "So cute! 😍😍😍," while another said, "She said iont know bout yall im still going 😍🔥