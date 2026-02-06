Finneas Claps Back as Billie Eilish Faces Backlash Over Grammys 2026 Speech

Finneas defended his sister Billie Eilish after she faced heavy backlash for her strong anti-ICE message during the 2026 Grammy Awards, pushing back at critics who slammed her speech as inappropriate or uninformed.

The producer and musician spoke out on social media, making it clear he stands firmly behind Billie's words and her right to speak up.

The controversy began when Billie Eilish accepted the Song of the Year award for "Wildflower" at last weekend's Grammys.

Instead of giving a traditional thank-you speech, the 24-year-old artist used the moment to address US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

According to TheStatesman, wearing a pin that read "ICE OUT," she said, "No one is illegal on stolen land," before adding, "It's really hard to know what to say right now, but our voices matter... and fuck ICE."

Her comments quickly spread online and sparked intense debate. Supporters praised her courage, while critics accused her of mixing politics with music.

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem called the singer "ill-informed," and Elon Musk labeled her a "hypocrite," adding fuel to the backlash.

Finneas soon stepped in to defend his sister. Posting on Threads, he called out what he described as "very powerful old white men" who were angry about Billie's speech.

He wrote, "We can literally see your names in the Epstein files," a sharp comment that drew both applause and criticism across social media.

.@finneas hits back at critics of sister @billieeilish’s anti-ICE @Grammys speech: “We can literally see your names in the Epstein files” https://t.co/tfxdyjoX0h — NME (@NME) February 5, 2026

Finneas Says Critics Can't Ignore Celebrities

Finneas also responded to a USA Today headline that criticized Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny for their political views.

Finneas pushed back, writing that people cannot claim celebrity opinions do not matter while continuing to talk about them for days.

"You're out here making it matter," he added, saying he would keep speaking up if it continued to bother critics, NME reported.

Former President Donald Trump also weighed in, calling this year's Grammys "garbage" and "virtually unwatchable."

He went on to say he would consider suing host Trevor Noah over jokes related to Epstein Island made during the broadcast.

This is not the first time Billie Eilish has criticized ICE. In recent months, she has urged other public figures to speak out against the agency, especially following deaths connected to ICE operations in Minnesota. In past statements, she described ICE as a group that is "tearing apart families."

The Department of Homeland Security later responded, saying Billie's words were "garbage rhetoric" and claimed such statements have led to increased attacks on law enforcement.