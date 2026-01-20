Latin Music Power Couple Karol G and Feid Quietly End Romance After 3 Years

Colombian music stars Karol G and Feid have quietly ended their three-year romance, sources told TMZ on Monday. The split was amicable, and the former couple reportedly remain on good terms.

Before becoming a couple, Feid, born Salomón Villada Hoyos, opened for Karol G's 2021 Bichota Tour.

That same year, they collaborated on the remix of his hit single "Friki," sparking dating rumors long before any official confirmation, Complex reported.

Their chemistry continued both on and off the stage, with fans noticing subtle references to Feid in Karol's 2023 album Mañana Será Bonito, including the song "Tus Gafitas," a nod to Feid's signature Oakley sunglasses.

The couple made their first public red carpet appearance in 2023 at the premiere of Karol's Netflix documentary, "Tomorrow Was Beautiful."

They officially went "Instagram official" in March 2024 after attending Billboard's Women In Music event.

Karol shared a photo holding hands with Feid, while the singer called her the "queen of my life" in a social media repost.

Karol G Opens Up About Love and Career Balance

Their relationship also included several memorable musical moments. In December 2024, Karol made a surprise appearance at the closing night of Feid's "Ferxxocalipsis" World Tour, serenading him with the song "Mi Ex Tenía Razón."

Some fans speculated the track was a nod to her ex, Anuel AA, with lyrics suggesting she had found someone who treats her better.

According to DailyMail, their last collaboration together, "Verano Rosa," appeared on Karol's Tropicoqueta album released in June 2025.

Karol spoke candidly about balancing love and career during a May 2025 appearance on "The Today Show."

"In the career that we do, it's hard to have someone that understands a lot of time being apart and what do you do... it's hard," she said.

"But he does the same and he's a really good and special soul, so it's a blessing to have him and he understands what I do, I understand what he does. It helps. The relationship becomes healthier, I think."

Despite the breakup, both stars continue to focus on their careers. Feid recently promoted his upcoming single "Cambiaré" with Luis Fonsi, while Karol has not posted to Instagram since December 24, 2025.