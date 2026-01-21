Kim Petras Calls for Release From Label, Alleges Lack of Support for New Album

Pop star Kim Petras has formally requested to be released from her record deal with Republic Records, citing frustration over a lack of support for her upcoming music.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner took to X on Tuesday, Jan. 20, to share her reasons for seeking independence as an artist.

"I'm tired of having no control over my own life or career," Petras wrote. "I want to continue to self fund and self curate my own music. This is why I have formally requested to be dropped @RepublicRecords."

The German-born singer claimed that her next album, Detour, which has been completed for six months, has no set release date. Petras also alleged that the label has not yet paid her collaborators.

According to DailyMail Billboard, she added, "I won a Grammy 2 years ago........ the music is TEA. Still no support. If it's not a TikTok trend or 80s revival queerbaiting s**t these labels have no interest in supporting."

Petras first signed with Republic Records in 2021 and quickly rose to international fame.

She made history in 2023 as the first openly transgender artist to win a major-category Grammy for her collaboration with Sam Smith on "Unholy," earning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Just months after, she presented Republic with the Label of the Year award at Billboard's Power 100 party, praising them for believing in her talent and helping her break into the industry.

Kim Petras Issues Public Plea to Be 'Dropped' From Her Label After Receiving 'No Support' for Monthshttps://t.co/ATTzr2NEsF — billboard (@billboard) January 20, 2026

Kim Petras Self-Funds Music Video

Despite her early gratitude, Petras' recent posts mark a clear reversal. She revealed that she filmed and self-funded a music video for her next single over two months ago, which Republic has yet to release.

"Best MV I've ever done btw... 9 looks, 6 setups, 13 pairs of shoes," she wrote, emphasizing her commitment to her artistry, DailyMail reported.

Petras' fans can expect new music soon, regardless of her label issues. She concluded her posts with a promise: "I'm dropping 'Detour' regardless."

Her previous album, Problématique, was released in 2023, and singles such as "Polo," "Freak It," and "I Like Ur Look" have kept her profile high while fans await her third studio album.

The singer has also publicly discussed challenges outside of the studio, including vocal cord injuries sustained during her 2023–2024 "Feed the Beast" tour.