Phil Collins Hints at New Music After Recovering From Serious Knee Surgeries

Phil Collins, the legendary Genesis drummer and singer, is hinting at a possible return to music after a long battle with serious health issues.

In an upcoming interview with journalist Zoe Ball on the BBC Eras podcast, set to drop January 26, Collins opened up about his recovery and plans for the future.

The 75-year-old musician revealed that the past few years have been "difficult" due to five separate knee surgeries.

"I have a 24-hour live-in nurse to make sure I take my medication as I should do," he said, describing a period when "everything that could go wrong with me, did go wrong with me."

Collins has also faced complications from nerve damage sustained during Genesis' 2007 reunion tour, leaving him unable to play drums and causing a condition called foot drop, which made walking difficult.

According to RollingStone, despite these challenges, Collins is now celebrating progress. "I can walk, albeit with assistance, you know, crutches or whatever," he said.

Photos released alongside the interview show him looking healthier and more mobile than in years.

Collins also shared that he has been sober for two years, explaining, "I was never drunk, although I fell over a couple of times. But it all caught up with me, and I spent months in hospital."

Phil Collins Teases New Music

Looking ahead, Collins is considering a return to the studio. "I'd like to have a fiddle about and see if there's more music," he said.

"You've gotta start doing it to see if you can do it. Otherwise, you don't do it."

Fans have not heard new original material from Collins since 2002's "Testify," though he released the Motown covers album Goin' Back in 2010 and toured with his son Nic Collins on drums between 2017 and 2019.

Collins reflected on his musical journey, sharing memories of auditioning for Genesis with little knowledge of the band and adjusting to the role of lead singer after Peter Gabriel's departure.

"It wasn't natural for me," he admitted, noting that moving from behind the drums to center stage with a microphone left him feeling exposed, DailyMail reported.

The singer also praised his family, saying his five children are "amazingly well adjusted" despite his busy career.

Collins credited his recovery and renewed mobility for giving him a fresh perspective on life and music.

"I've got some things that are half-formed or were never finished, and a couple of things that were finished, which I like, so...maybe life in the old dog. Yeah. You'll see," he teased, hinting that fans might finally get new Collins music after a long hiatus.