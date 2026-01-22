Charlie Puth Reflects on His Decision to Go Alcohol-Free After a Bad NYC Experience

Charlie Puth is opening up about a clear turning point in his life: the moment he decided to stop drinking alcohol after a rough experience in New York City.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the Grammy-nominated singer shared how one night out led him to rethink his choices and focus on living more honestly.

The 34-year-old artist said the moment happened about four years ago while he was staying at the Greenwich Hotel in NYC, right before the release of his third album, Charlie.

According to ENews, even though he usually avoids alcohol, Puth decided to party. "I don't drink at all. I think it clouds my judgment," he explained.

Still, he thought one night would be fine. It wasn't. He woke up with what he called the worst hangover of his life, one that lasted nearly two days.

The physical pain was only part of the problem. When Puth saw photos from the night, he noticed he was surrounded by people he didn't even know. That moment stayed with him.

The next morning, when the group planned to get coffee, he quietly chose to walk away. "I just turned the other way and walked back to the hotel and just stayed there by myself for a couple days," he said.

Charlie Puth Shares Why He Doesn’t Drink Alcohol Anymore https://t.co/tek6LJ7Vcl — E! News (@enews) January 21, 2026

Charlie Puth Reflects on Major Life Change

That quiet time forced him to reflect. Puth described it as a sudden stop after years of making choices that did not feel right.

He realized that chasing a certain image of success had pushed him toward habits and people that did not help him grow.

"After years of surrounding myself with the wrong things and saying the wrong things, it's profound when it just all comes to a screeching halt," he shared, People reported.

The singer also talked about how his mindset around music has changed. As a kid, he believed he needed chaos to write great songs.

Now, he knows that isn't true. "It's when I was most comfortable and happy is when I wrote my best music," Puth said, admitting that pressure and bad advice played a role in his past thinking.