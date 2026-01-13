Charlie Puth Reveals Nearly 50-Date 'Whatever's Clever!' World Tour

Charlie Puth is getting ready to hit the road in a big way. The pop singer announced his nearly 50-date "Whatever's Clever!" World Tour, giving fans across North America and Europe a chance to see him live this year.

The tour kicks off April 22 in San Diego and will run through July 30, ending in Warsaw, Poland.

The tour news came on Monday, Jan. 12, and quickly caught attention thanks to a playful reveal video.

Puth teamed up with Overcompensating stars Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, leaning into an ongoing joke that confuses him with pop star Charli xcx.

In the clip, Barone excitedly says she's working a "Charlie concert," before Puth jumps into the frame to clear things up in a funny, over-the-top moment that matched his lighthearted style, Yahoo reported.

The North American leg will take Puth through major cities like Nashville, Austin, and New York before he heads overseas.

Several opening acts will join him along the way. Daniel Seavey, formerly of Why Don't We, and pop-soul band Lawrence will support select dates, while New Jersey singer-songwriter Ally Salort will appear on all shows.

JUST ANNOUNCED! 🤩Charlie Puth is coming to a city near you for the Whatever’s Clever Tour! With special guests Daniel Seavey, Lawrence, and Ally Salort in select cities.



Sign up now for access to the Artist Presale!https://t.co/tTAamNN7mA pic.twitter.com/xpAC2bUSju — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 12, 2026

Charlie Puth Sets Ticket Presales

Fans eager to grab tickets won't have to wait long. Citi/AAdvantage cardmembers get access to presale tickets starting Tuesday, Jan. 13, at 10 a.m. local time.

Artist presales follow on Wednesday, Jan. 14, with general ticket sales opening Friday, Jan. 16, through Puth's official website.

According to Billboard, the tour also supports Puth's upcoming fourth studio album, Whatever's Clever!, which arrives March 6. He first introduced the project in October with the single "Changes."

A second song, "Beat Yourself Up," is set to drop Friday, Jan. 16, giving fans another preview of the album's sound before it's released.

Beyond the tour and album, Puth has a busy start to the year ahead. He is scheduled to perform the National Anthem at Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, a high-profile moment he's said will showcase one of his strongest vocal performances yet.