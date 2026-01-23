Bad Bunny Set to Shock NFL With Dress Honoring Queer Icons During Super Bowl Halftime Show

Bad Bunny reportedly plans to deliver an unforgettable Super Bowl halftime show which will feature him wearing a dress as a tribute to Puerto Rican queer icons and celebrate drag culture, resistance, and creative rebellion.

The Grammy winner, known for his fearless style and challenging the norms, is turning this opportunity not only into a performance but also into a political statement.

A stylist close to the production shared with Radar Online, "He is 100 percent going to wear a dress. A political thunderbolt disguised as couture."

Another source added, "He's not playing it safe. The NFL has no idea what's coming. Zero." Friends close to the artist shrugged off any controversy, with one noting, "Let them complain. The dress is already being sewn."

The outfit is reportedly not simply a fashion decision; it will be used to bring to light the Puerto Rican queer icons as well as to pay tribute to the generations of drag performers and cultural rebels.

According to insiders, the outfit is only a piece of the larger story that the artist wants to tell, a story that raises the voices of the marginalized, and at the same time, is a visually striking performance.

"He loves controversy. He lives to push envelopes," said the stylist, stressing Bad Bunny's commitment to making the halftime show both a musical and cultural moment.

Responding to Backlash With Humor

The artist has previously addressed criticism of his unconventional style. During a "Saturday NightLive" appearance in October 2025, Bad Bunny joked about conservative pushback regarding his upcoming Super Bowl performance, "You might not know this, but I'm doing the Super Bowl Halftime Show."

"And I'm very happy, and I think everybody's happy about it... even Fox News."

He also reassured fans, saying, "I'm really excited to be doing the Super Bowl, I know that people all around the world who love my music are also happy."

Super Bowl Halftime Height Rule Sparks Fan Reactions

Meanwhile, fans have also reacted to the revelation that participation in the Super Bowl LX halftime show comes with a strict height requirement.

Applicants must be between 5'7" and 6'0, according to screenshots circulating on TikTok.

Content creator Dre Monteon said her husband "really thought" she was joking about volunteering. "I mean, realistically, I probably wouldn't have been able to do it, but still. Like 5'7" is crazy," she admitted.

Others documented the application process online, with reactions ranging from frustration at being too short to amusement at the rule favoring taller participants.

Backlit Support, which handled applications for Super Bowl Productions, told USA TODAY that "height requirements will be very important for participation on this one and will be verified through the rehearsal process."

They added that roles are "paid, temporary positions with a critical mission: You'll be part of the core team responsible for the on-field assembly and disassembly of the halftime show stage."