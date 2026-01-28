Kate Hudson's Oscar Nomination Draws Backlash From Real-Life Son of Character

Kate Hudson's surprise Oscar nomination for Best Actress has sparked sharp backlash from the real-life son of the man she portrays in the film "Song Sung Blue."

While the nomination brought praise from many in Hollywood, it also reopened a public family dispute tied closely to the movie's story.

Hudson, 46, earned the nomination for her role as Claire Sardina, a Neil Diamond tribute band performer.

She stars alongside Hugh Jackman, who plays Claire's husband, Mike Sardina.

According to the NYPost, the film is inspired by real people, and that connection has led to strong reactions from Mike Sardina's son, Mike Sardina Jr.

In an interview published Monday, Mike Jr. criticized Hudson's performance and questioned why it was being celebrated. "I thought her performance was weak. I have no idea why everyone is kissing her rear over it," he said. "The story was weak and the acting was not pleasant on the eyes or ears."

Mike Jr. also called the praise for Hudson's portrayal of his stepmother "disgusting" and said her Oscar nomination was an "abomination."

He claimed the performance had "no depth at all" and added that watching the film was upsetting for him and his family.

song sung blue BROKE ME💔 such a tragic movie but so so brilliant. cried throughout (& so did my mum who never cries at films, massive neil diamond fan). kate hudson deserves that oscar nom so much she did a phenomenal job pic.twitter.com/ygfRWNSVFo — hannah (hannah's edition) (@haneIizabeth) January 26, 2026

Hugh Jackman and KateHudson Face Harsh Criticism

Mike Jr. criticism did not stop with Hudson. Mike Jr. also took issue with Hugh Jackman's portrayal of his late father, Mike Sardina Sr., who died from a head injury in 2006 at age 55.

According to Mike Jr., both actors missed the heart of who his father really was.

"Kate and Hugh's performances are so off base and it was like watching people who didn't care trying to play a man who cared for God and others more than anything," he said.

Mike Jr. went on to call "Song Sung Blue" a "travesty" and a "disgrace," accusing those involved with the film of denying him and his sister their father's legacy, Yahoo reported.

"Kate's performance was so lax, so uncaring, it's hard to believe she was trying at all," he added, calling Hudson a "terrible actress."

Not everyone in the family agrees with Mike Jr.'s view. His sister, Angelina, shared a much more positive response to Hudson's work in the film. She said Hudson's performance stood out and supported the Academy's decision.

"I think Kate did a great job," Angelina said, describing the nomination as "well-deserved" and the performance as "outstanding."