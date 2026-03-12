Lola Young Reveals Schizoaffective Disorder Diagnosis and How Addiction Almost Killed Her After Terrifying Stage Collapse

British singer Lola Young has spoken publicly for the first time about her mental health struggles and battle with addiction after collapsing onstage at a New York festival last year.

The "Messy" hitmaker suffered a frightening fall while performing at the All Things Go Music Festival at Forest Hills Stadium last September. She was carried off stage by her technical team and subsequently canceled all upcoming concerts to focus on recovery.

Reflecting on the incident, Lola told Rolling Stone, "There was a bunch of hate, but you know what? F**k it. [Going away] was a decision that I had to make . . . What else was I going to do? Die? That was the reality of where my addiction was heading."

She added insight into her mindset at the time, saying, "I chose to hurt myself and self-sabotage, and I also chose to get onstage and perform."

Despite the traumatic experience, Lola expressed gratitude, "I am very grateful that it happened because it was a turning point that allowed me to recover to have a better future and better herself."

Per the Daily Mail, Lola revealed that she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder at age 17.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, "I cant find the words to describe how much this diagnosis has affected my entire life, and my outlook on the world around me. I have struggled immensely learning to accept this part of myself, and I am still learning. I have to remind myself that I am a regular f****** person, I am human and I am, like everyone, capable of incredible things, my mental health condition does not define me. It is my superpower."

She explained that the condition combines symptoms of schizophrenia, such as hallucinations and delusions, with mood disorders, including depression and mania. Lola said a family history of schizophrenia and early cannabis use may have contributed to the illness.

Despite challenges, Lola has been supported by peers including Katy Perry, Elton John, and Lady Gaga. Earlier this year, she received five Brit Award nominations and won her first Grammy for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Messy."

Following the win, she said, "I am going to have an In-N-Out burger with my manager and everyone. I don't drink, but it's going to be fun anyway."

The singer acknowledged the ongoing unpredictability of her disorder, noting that touring can trigger prolonged manic episodes and insomnia. She also talked candidly about feelings of guilt and shame that can result from public incidents of mental illness.