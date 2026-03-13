Offset Can't Let Go: Celina Powell Reveals Rapper's Constant Cardi B Chatter

Controversial social media personality Celina Powell said Friday that rapper Offset remains preoccupied with his ex, Cardi B, claiming the Migos member talks about her "all day" when cameras are off.

As per Complex, Powell made the comments on the One Night With Steiny podcast, saying that when Offset is not online he spends his time gambling, having sex, cuddling — and talking about Cardi B. "I could be like, 'How's the weather?' He'd be like, 'It's really nice, but you know what? I think it's cold where Cardi's at. And you know what? F— that bitch. Because when I was with her, it was warm,'" Powell said around the 55-minute mark of the episode.

Offset and Cardi B have publicly denied Powell's past claims. In late 2017, Powell said she was pregnant with Offset's child; both the rapper and Cardi B denied the assertion. Offset later accused Powell of attempting to extort him for $50,000 in exchange for an abortion.

Powell has continued to post material involving Offset on social media. In January she shared a video that she said showed her and Offset in bed, captioning the post, "Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy."

Days later she posted on Instagram Stories that Offset was allegedly threatening her and that he owed her more than $15,000.

Representatives for Offset did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Powell has been a frequent and polarizing figure in celebrity gossip, making repeated public allegations about relationships with high-profile artists. Neither Offset nor Cardi B has faced legal action related to the most recent claims by Powell.

Celina Powell's Friend Alleges Affair With Offset While Dating His Assistant

Meanwhile, a friend of Celina Powell recently claimed that she had an affair with rapper Offset while dating his assistant, according to a livestream with DJ Akademiks.

As per HotNewHipHop, Jordy, who identified herself as Powell's friend, told Akademiks that she was in a relationship with Offset's assistant for about three years. She said the relationship ended after her boyfriend cheated on her. Jordy then alleged she slept with Offset during that time.

Akademiks gets Celina Powell friend Jordy on stream and she tells wild offset story



Claims she cheated on her boyfriend who was offsets assistant with offset 😳 pic.twitter.com/X8p8u76Bsj — CY Chels (@SeewhyChels) March 10, 2026

"I think maybe it was the plot the whole time," Jordy said, suggesting Offset may have influenced her boyfriend to cheat as a way to justify his own involvement with her. She also claimed that she got her ex-boyfriend fired following the incident.

Powell, who has been involved in public disputes with Offset since 2017, has made multiple allegations against the Migos rapper.

In 2017, Offset accused Powell of attempting to extort him over an abortion. More recently, Powell posted a video seemingly implicating Offset and accused him of threatening her over a $15,000 debt.

"If ANYTHING happens to me OFFSET did it... Tired of this grown man threatening me almost every day and got me living in fear cuz he owes me 15K+," Powell wrote on Instagram.

Powell has also claimed past relationships with other celebrities, including Young Thug, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg. During the livestream with Akademiks, she discussed a brief relationship with former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, noting Brown's animosity toward quarterback Tom Brady.

Offset has not publicly responded to the latest allegations.