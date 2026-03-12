Rapper Bentley Bugz Faces Life Sentence After Sex Trafficking Indictment

New York rapper Jimmy Francois, known professionally as Bentley Bugz, was arraigned Friday in a Brooklyn federal court following a six-count indictment accusing him of sex trafficking and exploiting a minor.

The case, prosecutors say, involves a 16-year-old girl who was allegedly forced into commercial sex across multiple states.

According to court filings, Francois faces charges including sex trafficking through force, fraud, and coercion, coercing and enticing a minor, sexual exploitation of a child, and transporting a person across state lines for prostitution.

If convicted, he could serve a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison, with the possibility of life behind bars, Billboard reported.

Authorities say the alleged abuse occurred between June and August 2024. During this period, the teen was reportedly moved through several states, including stops in Queens, New York.

Prosecutors allege that Francois forced her to engage in multiple sexual acts per day and created sexually explicit images that were later used in prostitution advertisements.

New York Rapper Bentley Bugz Charged With Sex Trafficking 16-Year-Old Girl https://t.co/Y01DuDgxqt — billboard hip-hop/r&b (@billboardhiphop) March 11, 2026

Bentley Bugz Held Without Bail

Francois allegedly used intimidation and physical violence to control the victim. In one court filing, investigators cited a threatening video where he reportedly told the teenager, "I will personally break your bones," while assaulting her.

According to Complex, US Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. condemned the alleged actions, stating, "As alleged, the defendant preyed on a vulnerable child and sold her body for his own profit, while subjecting her to physical violence and threats."

Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York Special Agent Michael Alfonso called the alleged exploitation "depravity in its most vile form" and emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to protect victims and pursue traffickers relentlessly.

Francois was arrested on January 29 in Miami and later transferred to the Eastern District of New York to face the federal charges.

The arraignment was conducted before US Magistrate Judge Clay H. Kaminsky, and Francois remains in custody without bail.

On the music front, Bentley Bugz has been active since 2012, releasing singles across digital streaming platforms.

His most recent track, "Spin Again," debuted in late 2023, but the rapper's criminal charges now overshadow his career.