North West Sparks Fresh Nepo Baby Backlash After Debuting New Song on Kanye West's Mexico City Stage

North West's most recent performance with her father, rapper Kanye West, has brought up the issue of nepotism and celebrity kids again. The 11-year-old sang a new song at his concert in Mexico City.

On Friday night at Monumental Plaza de Toros La México, North joined West on stage. They first sang a duet of his song "Only One," and then she sang her own song, "Piercing on My Hand."

Videos of the concert quickly spread online, getting a lot of attention and causing a lot of different reactions. The performance was another big moment for North, who is becoming more well-known in public after earlier appearances with her famous parents.

The video showed West, 48, in a white hoodie and North in a long-sleeved shirt, baggy pants, and big black sunglasses. Opera News says that the debut led to more criticism, just like the backlash North got after performing at the Hollywood Bowl in 2024 for The Lion King 30th Anniversary – A Live-to-Film Concert.

Kim Kardashian publicly defended her daughter against accusations of nepotism at the time. Kardashian said in an earlier confession that she was proud of her friend and that she had done a great job.

However, the performance in Mexico City got people talking again about North's original song, which is about a scandal involving a piercing on a minor. A lot of people who commented were very critical of the debut.

One person who commented said, "She got Kim's talent that's for sure..." Another social media user offered a harsher assessment, stating, "Objectively bad. If you take off the auto-tune and all the other crap, it would sound god awful. Virtually zero talent. But anyone can learn to sing/rap, so get her some lessons, please, because lord knows she'll be forced down our throats for the next 20 years." A third added, "Nothing like a rich kid rapping about herself."

Some reactions were good. Some people who watched the show defended the young performer and pushed back against the criticism. Someone who supported her said, "I get the whole, we're tired of nepo babies... But at least she's not twerking all over TikTok... she's oozing with confidence and not prancing down the runway half naked like some of these other celebs do with their children."

Another fan wrote, "Proud dad moment. I still think she needs a little more time to hone her craft, but she does have the desire and the ability to make it." More comments praised North's self-assurance and pointed out that she is still young and growing.

Opera News also talked about recent social media videos of North talking to fans during a TikTok Live, with Kardashian's voice heard in the background. Kardashian told her daughter, "No, we don't ask, no, no, no," when she asked for money. This shows that people are still very interested in the family's private life.

In other news, Kanye West has reportedly been hit with an effective lifetime ban from the Grammy Awards following years of controversies, capped by a 2025 red carpet incident where his wife Bianca Censori appeared nearly naked.

Despite issuing a public apology and citing mental health struggles, insiders told The Sun that the Recording Academy has no plans to welcome him back. West is expected to miss the 2026 Grammys but is continuing with new music and upcoming projects.

