Kanye's Daughter North West Reportedly Cooking Up Hits at Just 12, Drops Viral Beat

North West, 12, is already creating quite a stir with her music.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest daughter has been sharing some original beats online.

She has recently posted new instrumentals on TikTok via their kimandnorth joint account, which have gone viral immediately. The newest track is loaded with heavy 808s and futuristic synths.

NORTH WEST ANOTHER NEW BEAT

You can tell that North West is Ye (Kanye West)’s daughter, because she’s creating some INCREDIBLE beats!



Posted 8 hours ago on his TikTok. pic.twitter.com/1LDzmsMyLW — YEFANATICS (@yefanatics) January 5, 2026

Fans first noticed North's musical contributions during her father's VULTURES era, including vocal features on tracks like "TALKING" and "BOMB."

While there is no official confirmation of a full album in 2026, speculation has surrounded the possibility after North shared beats for fellow young artists, including Lil Wayne's son, Lil Novi.

Back in 2024, there were some rumors that Kanye was working on a project for North, tentatively titled Elementary School Dropout, a reference to his own famous album, College Dropout.

Experts and the fans are very enthusiastic and are keeping a close watch on the developments. They point out that North could not have found better mentors.

North West shares an instrumental she recently created. 🎼



Thoughts ? pic.twitter.com/QJdXwAatoZ — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) January 2, 2026

Social Media Challenges and Parental Oversight

North's creative pursuits have not been limited to music. Her social media debut last month drew attention when her Instagram account mysteriously disappeared within three weeks.

The Daily Mail reported that the account, which launched under her name, now displays as "page isn't available," and it remains unclear whether the removal was initiated by North, her parents, or Instagram itself.

Kim addressed North's growing independence on the Call Me Daddy podcast, reflecting on the learning process for both mother and child.

"It's really hard and it's really interesting because all the kids are wearing the same things," she said. "But then my daughter tries to wear it and then I'm like, 'OK we're never wearing that again.'"

She added that her daughter's creative expression is encouraged, noting, "I would never take that creativity away from her."

The account's removal comes amid criticism of North's visible piercings and previously, for wearing a corset during a Rome outing.

Despite the backlash, Kim said her daughter remains confident. "She's really mature in one sense, where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this and I don't really care if someone says they don't like my blue hair or my this or that,'" she explained.