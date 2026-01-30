Kanye West Faces Lifetime Grammys Ban After Bianca Censori Naked Stunt

Kanye West will reportedly not be attending the 2026 Grammy Awards following a series of public controversies and a recent apology. Sources say the Recording Academy has effectively barred the rapper from the ceremony, despite his attempts to repair his public image.

A source familiar with the situation told The Sun, "The Grammys will never give Kanye tickets again," adding that "he is not welcome" at this year's event.

West's exclusion is linked not only to a history of erratic public behavior—including a 2020 video of him urinating on a Grammy trophy—but also to a controversial appearance on the 2025 red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori. During that event, Censori appeared nearly naked, an incident insiders say contributed to the Academy's decision to keep Ye off the guest list.

West's Public Apology

Earlier this week, the controversial rapper took out a full-page apology ad in The Wall Street Journal to publicly acknowledge his past mistakes and his battle with mental health.

West narrated an incident of a 25-year-old car crash that was not diagnosed at the time, which later played a part in his bipolar type 1 diagnosis, being a cause of his periods of reckless behavior.

"I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state, and am committed to accountability," West wrote.

He concluded that he is now concentrating on treatment, therapy, exercise, and creative output, which includes music, clothing, and design. Though he apologized, it is said that the Grammy organizers are still adamant about their decision.

"With West, you never know," one insider said, noting the Academy was particularly concerned about the red carpet stunt with Censori and his history of unpredictable incidents.

Grammy Doors Closed, New Projects Ahead

According to insiders, West was not invited to the Crypto.com Arena event, implying a lifetime ban.

Although the rapper will be absent from the Grammy Awards, he is upholding his musical ventures. His upcoming album, Bully,is scheduled for release soon, and he has upcoming concerts.