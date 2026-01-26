Why Justin Bieber Is Ready to Be Seen Again at Music's Biggest Night

Justin Bieber will be attending the Grammy Awards next weekend after a four-year absence from the music event.

The 31-year-old singer has secured multiple nominations this year, including the categories of album Swagand singles "Daisies" and "Yukon, " for which he is nominated at the ceremony scheduled at the Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, on February 1.

Among the people being nominated to the Grammys, Bieber is very thankful for this recognition of his work, and he is looking forward to the event after a tough 2025, an insider reveals to The U.S. Sun.

"He feels extremely grateful to be nominated again," the insider said. "After such difficult times, the outpouring of love and support from fans and the industry means a lot to him."

Bieber, who with his wife Hailey is the father of Jack Blues, has been avoiding public engagements of a major appearance since 2022.

Last summer, their marriage was the center of attention when Hailey was seen without her wedding ring. At the same time, Bieber was criticized for the few times he had shown erratic behavior online.

At the time of his unexpected concert at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, in May, a backstage source revealed that he looked like a ghost and that other members of the crew noticed that he was disconnected and not fully himself, according to another report from The U.S. Sun last year.

Despite these struggles, Bieber returned to music with his album Swag, released in September 2025, marking his first studio project since 2021's Justice.

"He's received messages from people he hasn't heard from in years," the U.S. Sun source said. "It's reminded him that he's still deeply respected as an artist."

Scrapping Global Tour Plans

Amid his return to the Grammys, Bieber recently surprised fans by halting plans for a 2026 global concert tour.

An insider told Radar Online that the decision came abruptly. "It's like someone flipped a switch. One day, they were tossing around ideas, the next day... absolute silence. Total blackout," the source said.

Another confidant added that Bieber is prioritizing his mental and emotional health over touring. "Justin refuses to jump back into the machine until it feels right," the insider said.

"He's protecting his mental space."

According to sources, Bieber is approaching the 2026 Grammys not simply as a competition, but as an opportunity to celebrate his work and reconnect with the music industry.

"Of course, he hopes to win — even one award would be amazing," the source said.

"But he also knows that simply being nominated alongside so many incredibly talented artists, especially after everything he's been through, already feels like a win."