R&B Star SZA Calls Out Trump Administration for 'Inhuman' Online Tactics Against Musicians

R&B star SZA is speaking out against the Trump administration for using her music in government social media posts, calling the actions "inhuman" and "evil."

On Wednesday (Dec. 10), the Grammy-winning singer posted on X, criticizing what she described as "rage baiting artists for free promo" and denouncing the White House's "shock and awe tactics."

SZA's comments came in response to a social media post that featured her song "Big Boy" in a clip promoting ICE actions, which showed immigration agents arresting individuals, Variety reported.

"White House rage baiting artists for free promo is PEAK DARK ..inhumanity +shock and aw tactics. Evil n Boring," she wrote, emphasizing her strong disapproval of the use of her music in such a context.

The singer's former manager, Terrence "Punch" Henderson, also criticized the administration on X, warning that provoking artists to respond is "nasty business" and amounts to spreading propaganda and political agendas.

SZA joins a growing list of musicians objecting to the White House repurposing their work.

According to Billboard, last month, Sabrina Carpenter condemned the administration for using her song "Juno" in a video depicting ICE raids, calling it "evil and disgusting" and insisting her music should not be involved in advancing what she described as an "inhumane agenda."

Olivia Rodrigo previously spoke out against the use of her music in a reel that celebrated ICE enforcement, condemning it as promoting racism and hate.

The White House has responded to criticism by framing the posts as highlighting ICE's efforts to remove dangerous criminal illegal aliens.

Spokesperson Abigail Jackson defended the use of Carpenter's song, stating, "We won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," while also referencing the lyrics to her track "Manchild" in a social media post.

In response to SZA, Jackson commented that the administration appreciates her drawing attention to ICE's work.