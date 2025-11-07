SZA Says Nicki Minaj's Attacks Were 'Strange' and Baseless: 'It's Not My Place to Fix That'

SZA is speaking out about the public feud with Nicki Minaj, calling the attacks "strange" and saying she has no intention of fueling the drama.

The Grammy-winning singer addressed the situation in a GQ interview published on November 6.

"I don't know her," SZA told the magazine. "We have no connection to each other. There's no backstory. Like, there was no through line narrative. It was just like, 'Roc Nation'... I don't know where it came from. That's not even my place to correct a narrative that I don't got s--t to do with."

According to People, she added, "It was a little strange. It was very like, 'Why?' But also, you know, 'I guess.'"

The controversy began in July, when Minaj criticized SZA on X (formerly Twitter).

Without directly naming her, Minaj wrote, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," referencing SZA's labelmate, Punch.

She then questioned SZA's career achievements, claiming her deluxe album release was a tactic to break records and doubting her artistic credibility.

Despite the criticism, SZA avoided engaging directly with Minaj. "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my ass out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love. IN REAL LIFE," SZA wrote on X.

"My parents are healthy and I'm the most successful I ever been. GET SOME F--KING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL!!!"

SZA Chooses Music Over Celebrity Drama

SZA also addressed being caught in other celebrity conflicts, including the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

She described it as "something between two grown-ass men" and said she had no reason to intervene, ENews reported.

"I didn't really have any stake, per se," she said. "Obviously, I love Kendrick. I'm signed to TDE. That's my family. Obviously, I've known Drake for so long and we have a beautiful rapport. And, obviously, it's always unfortunate when the unfortunate occurs."

In addition, SZA noted that Minaj had previously reached out to her about collaborations, underscoring their past professional interactions.

"Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you've asked for features twice to no response," SZA wrote, referencing a 2020 text. She added lightheartedly, "Lol ur having a moment... im not sure why but be blessed."

Despite the online drama, SZA emphasized she prefers focusing on her music and fans. Both artists have enjoyed success, each achieving three No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

SZA's latest album, Lana, was released in December 2024, while Minaj's most recent album, Pink Friday 2, came out in 2023.