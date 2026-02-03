Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Makes Rare Public Appearance at Grammys Tribute

Aimee Osbourne, the eldest child of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne, made a rare public appearance at the 68th Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 1, 2026.

The 42-year-old singer and musician, who performs under the name ARO, attended the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles alongside her mother, Sharon Osbourne, 73, and brother Jack Osbourne, 40.

Aimee kept a low profile, choosing not to walk the red carpet, but was photographed sitting at a table with Wes Leavins, frontman of the alternative rock band Brigitte Calls Me Baby, who has been romantically linked to her, US Magazine reported.

She wore a black off-the-shoulder dress, showing understated glam while offering a soft smile to the cameras.

The family came together during the Grammys' In Memoriam segment to honor Ozzy Osbourne, who passed away on July 22, 2025, at the age of 76.

The legendary Black Sabbath frontman was remembered with a powerful performance of "War Pigs" by Post Malone, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Andrew Watt. Kelly Osbourne, 41, also appeared visibly emotional during the tribute.

Aimee has largely stayed out of the public eye, opting not to appear on the family's hit MTV reality show "The Osbournes."

She has made music under the name ARO and has appeared publicly only on select occasions, such as attending her father's procession in England last July with her siblings and mother.

Aimee Osbourne Submits Ozzy's Death Certificate

Despite her typically private nature, Aimee submitted Ozzy's death certificate at a London registry, confirming his passing from out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease, and Parkinson's disease with autonomic dysfunction.

According to People, Jack Osbourne has spoken candidly about his relationship with Aimee, acknowledging in a recent podcast that "we don't have a great relationship — she'll be the first to tell you that, so it's no secret."

Even so, the Grammys ceremony marked a rare moment of family unity as they honored Ozzy's musical legacy together.

Throughout Grammys weekend, Ozzy was celebrated multiple times.

On Saturday, January 31, MGK and Jelly Roll performed "I Don't Wanna Stop" and "Mama, I'm Coming Home" at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party, attended by Sharon, Jack, and Kelly.

Earlier, Yungblud joined Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and Nuno Bettencourt at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards for a medley of Ozzy hits, with Jack introducing the performance and celebrating his father's influence on future generations of rock musicians.