Carrie Underwood's 'Mar-a-Lago' Makeover? Fans Roast Her New Face and Style

Country music star Carrie Underwood has unveiled a markedly different look for the current season of "American Idol," prompting social media users to question whether it is really her. The singer, known for hits like "Before He Cheats," has shifted from her signature blonde hairstyle to what she describes as her natural hair color—a darker shade she last wore at age 12, according to an Instagram post last year.

According to Yahoo! Entertainment, Underwood,43, shared a selfie with her hair in a half-up, half-down style and full makeup, holding up five fingers to highlight the final five contestants on the show. One Instagram Threads user described her post as a "jump scare," reflecting the surprise among fans at the transformation.

The fans showed varied responses to her performance. Some showered her with praise, including remarks such as "Our beautiful queen" and "Carrie You're my favorite." But others had questions and doubts. One social media user asked, "Is that really her," while another said, "Wow you look so different."

Critics linked her new look to political affiliations. One wrote: "What phase of the Mar-A-Lago makeover is this? I wouldn't have been able to pick you out of a lineup of Carrie Underwood lookalikes."

This comment refers to the so-called "Mar-a-Lago face," characterized by plump lips, dark brows, heavy eye makeup, and blond hair—a style associated with supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Another commenter questioned, "Is this really Carrie? What happened? What's with the lashes and eyebrows?" Some even connected Underwood's appearance change to other Trump allies, "What happened to you .. Oh wait ... Trump," referencing White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem.

Per Atlanta Black Star, Underwood has always been a controversial person, starting from his performance during Trump's second inauguration in 2025 to his political connections. This affiliation reportedly contributed to decreased viewership for "American Idol" and generated criticism directed at the singer.

A critic remarked, "So, you're all for democracy when it comes to American Idol, but not when it comes to America itself," suggesting hypocrisy regarding voting rights issues linked to Trump's agenda.

Married to former Canadian hockey player Mike Fisher since 2010, Underwood is a mother of two sons. Despite the political controversies, she remains a judge on "American Idol," having joined the panel in Season 23 (2025).

She was recently criticized for her judgment of Season 23 winner Jamal Roberts, a gospel-R&B singer. Roberts later responded to the criticism, noting Underwood's clear preference for country music contestants over others.