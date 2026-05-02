Drake Slammed: Political Commentator Blasts Rapper's 'Corny' Moves Amid Lawsuits

Political commentator Hasan Piker expressed strong criticism of rapper Drake during an appearance on Ebro's new talk show this week, calling him "corny" and explaining his preference for Kendrick Lamar.

When asked about his stance in the ongoing Drake versus Kendrick Lamar debate, Piker stated unequivocally, "I'm team Kendrick." He elaborated on his criticism of Drake by saying calling him "corny" is "the biggest crime one could commit."

As per HotNewHipHop, Piker's disdain partly stems from Drake's association with the crypto casino platform Stake, which has faced lawsuits over gambling advertisements on Twitch. Piker criticized Stake's promotion of gambling, saying the company and Adin Ross, a spokesperson for Stake and a friend of Drake, are among his adversaries.

Drake’s iceman will format like no other album from him



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The lawsuits against Stake allege that ads involving Drake and Ross "concealed the fact that Drake and Ross faced no genuine financial risk, while ordinary consumers who followed their lead and placed similar wagers stood to lose real money." The filings claim that these promotions have "inflicted harm on consumers across the State who have lost real money chasing gambling wins on the Stake platform."

DJ Akademiks, another figure associated with these controversies, was also mentioned by Piker. He explained his dislike for Akademiks by noting, "he's a right-wing guy," as captured in a clip by No Jumper.

Given Piker's pointed remarks on a platform he criticizes, it is anticipated that DJ Akademiks might respond during his next stream. However, Drake himself is expected to remain silent on the matter as he focuses on his upcoming album release.

Drake's new album, "ICEMAN", is scheduled to drop in two weeks. According to an inside source, the rapper plans to experiment with a new format for this release, though details remain under wraps.

In other news, Daily Echo reported that there's growing speculation that the large block of ice recently placed at Bournemouth Pier is part of a promotional stunt by rapper Drake. This comes after Drake used a similar ice sculpture in Toronto to promote his upcoming album "Iceman", revealing its release date inside the ice.

As a result, fans are wondering if the Bournemouth ice block is part of the same campaign. The stunt has generated buzz online, with some suggesting that Drake is continuing his creative promotional strategy for the album.