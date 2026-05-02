Foolio Murder Suspect Describes Family 'Depression' and 'Heart Attack' Linked to Rapper's Songs

Prosecutors in the murder trial of Jacksonville rapper Julio "Foolio" Davis played a post-arrest interrogation video Thursday in which defendant Davion Murphy said diss tracks aimed at him and others contributed to family distress, including an alleged heart attack suffered by his grandmother.

During the sixth day of the trial, the prosecutor showed jurors a recording made after Murphy's January arrest, according to the HotNewHipHop article. In the video, Murphy described emotional and physical consequences his family experienced in response to the songs.

Murphy said his aunt became housebound and depressed, and he linked those conditions directly to the music. "My auntie was depressed, bedridden," the murder suspect reportedly stated.

Murphy also said his grandmother suffered a medical event he associated with the tracks. "My grandma caught a heart attack behind the songs that he was making," the murder suspect reportedly stated.

He further described community reactions to the diss tracks and alleged harassment directed at relatives. "Corben's mama couldn't walk out of her house without seeing somebody in the public... You know how they do. 'Where's Corben?' Somebody pissed on my cousin grave. You got to feel that," the murder suspect reportedly stated according to XXL.

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Prosecutors also pointed to Murphy's behavior in the interrogation room after questioning. After the investigator left, Murphy reportedly mimed firing a rifle at the interrogator, the outlet account said.

Prosecutors contend the defendants killed Foolio as part of a gang-related feud, and four men are standing trial on charges tied to the slaying. Alongside Murphy, defendants Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright and Rashad Murphy face capital murder charges and the possibility of the death penalty, according to the publication coverage.

An additional defendant in the broader investigation, Alicia Andrews, was earlier convicted of manslaughter linked to the case and acquitted of a conspiracy-to-commit-murder charge; she remains awaiting sentencing, the report said.

Defense attorneys have not publicly responded to the specific interrogation evidence played at trial, and the jury will hear additional testimony and exhibits as proceedings continue. Diss tracks exchanged between Foolio and Jacksonville rapper Yungeen Ace have also been introduced during the trial, and prosecutors may use them to argue motive.

The trial is expected to continue with further witness testimony and potential additional exhibits that both sides say will illuminate the events surrounding the shooting death.

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