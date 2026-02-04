R. Kelly Survivor Reveals How Grooming Warped Her Reality: 'I Was Groomed at 13'

Reshonda Landfair, one of the many women who have survived R. Kelly's abusive behaviours spoke to the media for the first time about what she experienced and how it has affected her psychological wellbeing.

She explained how being groomed from a young age changed her view of reality. Landfair, who gave testimony as Jane Doe in Kelly's 2022 federal trial, went on CBS Mornings to talk about her book, "Who's Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly's Abuse."

Landfair talked about how the abuse affected her emotionally when she thought about it. She remembered that a neutral introduction to her statement said, "I was empty, I was very hollow inside. I was very confused. Didn't know what to expect. And I was embarrassed."

READ MORE: R. Kelly Was Charged Too Much for Victim's Herpes Medication Judge Rules

Landfair also talked about why she wasn't in earlier trials, which gave us a look at the long-term effects of grooming. She said to CBS, "That's one of my biggest regrets— not telling the truth. But again, when I have been trained and groomed since I was age 13, I started believing the lies that I was telling. It was very foggy and unclear on what I really felt versus what was right or what was wrong. Even in moments when I despised Robert, I still lied for him."

The survivor went on to talk about how the public reacted after a sex tape of her and Kelly became widely known. She started her statement by saying, "It was very disheartening to know that my body was just being displayed and tossed around." She said she felt like a "mockery" instead of a victim, which shows how the abuse and its public exposure affected her mind for a long time.

According to HotNewHipHop, Landfair's interview comes at the same time as Kelly is serving a 31-year federal prison sentence at FCI Butner Medium I in North Carolina for multiple convictions of child sexual abuse.

Kelly asked for a new trial last year and asked that the Chicago prosecutors be disqualified. U.S. District Judge Martha Pacold turned down the request. An unbiased report of her statement says that Pacold called the request "extreme" and "drastic," and then said, "Kelly's motion does not meet that standard."

Landfair's memoir and interview show how hard it is for survivors to recover. They show how grooming can be used to control someone's mind and how brave it is to tell her story in public again

.Meanwhile, as rep[orted by AllHipHop, R. Kelly will remain in prison after a federal judge ruled he is still a threat to the public and a flight risk, even as his legal team continues to seek a new trial and fresh representation.

READ MORE: R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Andrea Defends Keeping His Last Name She Earned Through 'Blood, Sweat, and Tears'