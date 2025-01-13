AI-Generated R. Kelly Songs Go Viral But Divides the Internet: 'This Sounds Nothing Like Him'

R. Kelly may not be making music currently, but that has not stopped some fans from using AI to generate new music from the singer.

Some AI-generated versions of fake Kelly songs have gone viral on Twitter. The first one is called "Second Chance" while the other one is called "My Soul Cries Out."

On "Second Chance," the fake version of Kelly sings: "Every tear I've shed, every bridge I've burned / Praying for mercy / for Grace on Earth." For "My Soul Cries Out," there is an accompanying AI-generated video for the project.

"Whispers linger they call through the night / Echoes of choices that dimmed my light / Lost in shadows, my mind's a maze / Running from silence through endless haze," the fake version sings.

Many people on social media were critical of the song, saying that it did not sound like Kelly at all.

"This voice is not his nope," said one person.

"Even the production is not his style," added another.

"This sounds nothing like him," shared another.

While AI may be taking over aspects of the music, there are many who have come out against its place in the music industry. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg made previous remarks that stated that AI will make music "soulless" even if it is "interesting."

Other musicians such as Radiohead and Robert Smith have signed an open letter against the use of AI in the music industry.

This is not the first time that Kelly has sparked a social media debate. Previously, many debated over a tweet that read: "There is no better writer in the history of American music than R.Kelly."

However, many clapped back at the allegations and listed various other songwriters that include, Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey Bob Dylan and more.

Kelly is currently behind bars on charges related to child pornography and enticing children for sex where he is serving a 20-year sentence for. However, Kelly also faces charges in a separate state for sex trafficking and racketeering. In those cases, he is set to serve 30 years.

The singer's last album was 2016's 12 Nights of Christmas and before that he released The Buffet in 2015. Both failed to meet the commercial peaks of his earlier work.