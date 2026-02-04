Cardi B Going All Out With $1.2M Super Bowl Bash For Stefon Diggs Despite Paternity Chaos: Report

Cardi B is reportedly going all out for her boyfriend Stefon Diggs as he prepares to play in this year's Super Bowl, spending an estimated $1.2 million to host a lavish celebration in San Francisco.

The wide receiver's New England Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium on Sunday, and the rapper is pulling out all the stops to support him.

According to The U.S. Sun, Cardi B has invited around 100 friends and family members, arranging for 40 of them to watch the game from a private suite costing approximately $125,000. Tickets for the remaining guests in the stadium stands will reportedly cost between $700,000 and $725,000.

"She's incredibly excited and fully locked in," a source told the outlet. "This isn't just about attending the game — it's about showing up for her man in the biggest way possible and celebrating with everyone they love."

Cardi is additionally chartering four private jets to airlift guests to San Francisco, which is expected to be around $250,000, and is also set to spend around $100,000 on drinks at the game, $8,000 for the staff serving food and beverages.

The festivities after the game are kept going with a very private party at a hired place, costing $30,000, and the alcohol tab came out to be almost $222,000.

"She keeps saying this might never happen again, so why hold back?" the insider revealed..

The couple has recently navigated complex family dynamics. Diggs welcomed four children with four different women in 2025, including a son with Cardi born last November.

Cardi has reportedly issued a warning to Diggs: "if he messes up, if another woman comes forward with a baby after they became official and started a family together, she's done," the Sun reported.

Meanwhile, Diggs' ex-girlfriend Aileen Lopera recently dropped her paternity lawsuit after a test confirmed Diggs is the father of their daughter, Charliee Harper Diggs-Lopera. His other two children born in 2025 include a son with K'yanna Barber and a daughter with Cayy Benji.

Stefon Diggs Hints at Possible Proposal After Super Bowl

The Super Bowl may bring more than a championship for Diggs. When asked at a press conference on Monday about proposing to Cardi B, the wide receiver responded, "It's on the agenda, maybe, right? I got to get mine first, though."

Diggs and Cardi, who were rumored to be a couple in October 2024 and made their relationship public in summer 2025, had their first child together in November 2025.

Cardi reflected on this new chapter via Instagram at the time, saying, "My last chapter was the beginning of a new season. Starting over is never easy but it's been so worth it! I brought new music and a new album to the world!"

She added, per Billboard, "A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Despite the legal pressures and family complexities, Cardi B is reportedly determined to make the Super Bowl a memorable celebration for Diggs, covering most expenses herself.

"She wants this to be the party of a lifetime — for him, for their families, for everyone who came out to support them," the source said. "She truly believes they deserve it."