Cardi B Critiqued By Candace Owens For Inspiring Misery In 'Modern Feminist World'

Political commentator Candace Owens has renewed her public criticism of rapper Cardi B, labeling the Grammy-winning performer a "victim" of the modern feminist world and accusing her of unintentionally spreading cultural "misery."

According to Radar Online, Owens made the remarks in her latest book, Make Him a Sandwich: Why Real Women Don't Need Fake Feminism, where she also addresses the 2021 public feud between herself and Cardi B.

She writes that the rapper "did not create this modern, feminist world," but in her view, she embodies its contradictions. "In fact, in almost every way, she is a victim of it and an unwitting purveyor of the misery it begets," Owens states.

Breaking Down the Grammy Controversy

Owens' critique traces back to Cardi B's 2021 Grammy Awards performance, which featured the hits "WAP" and "UP". Owens told Tucker Carlson Tonight at the time that if Confucius had reviewed the show, "he would have deemed the United States ungovernable. Morally, spiritually, and, therefore, musically, he would have declared us to be a nation in precipitous decline."

She criticized the sexually explicit content of the songs, noting that the least offensive lyrics involve Cardi referring to herself as a "w----" and a "certified freak."

Owens described the staging, which included a stripper pole and a large purple bed accommodating four backup dancers, as "sinister" and argued that such displays were treated as feminist and progressive by cultural commentators. "And if you don't see that, then you are a bigot!" Owens said during the interview.

The commentary also included a broader critique of cultural trends. Owens compared explicit music performances to a society that censors children's literature, noting the contradiction in what is deemed acceptable in public media.

Owens Reflects On The Feud With Cardi B

Owens recalls that the dispute with Cardi B escalated after the rapper saw a clip of her critique on social media. This prompted Owens to call Cardi a "cancer cell to culture."

The confrontation intensified when Cardi B challenged Owens' perspective on female roles, remarking, "And Black women should be more like you? After all the fighting for equality and freedom, they should be submissive to a White man after years of abuse and rape, making them a sandwich while pregnant [because], in your words, 'that's what a woman should do'?"

Owens responds in her book that she was "once again stunned," interpreting Cardi's comments as framing Owens' behavior, making a sandwich for her husband while pregnant, as somehow harmful to women's progress.

She writes, "In essence, Cardi's extraordinarily confounding defense of an utmost perverted performance inspired me to take up a fight for a truer, more divine femininity."