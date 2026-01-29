Nicki Minaj Flashes Secret Weapon Against Deportation in Surprise Treaury Summit Appearance

Nicki Minaj showed off a Trump Gold Card on social media on Wednesday after unexpectedly showing up at the Treasury Department's Trump Accounts summit. This could make it easier for her to become a U.S. citizen as sources noted.

At the Washington, D.C. event, the Queens rapper was on stage with former President Donald Trump. She held his hand and said she was his "number one fan."

Per AllHipHop, the summit talked about the Treasury's plan to give every American child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2026, a $1,000 investment account. A spokesperson said, The program is designed to give kids a financial head start, with accounts that could grow substantially over time."

Minaj said,"I'm proud to help provide a financial boost for the next generation."when she announced her own $300,000 donation to the program.

Executive Order 14351 set up the Gold Card program in September 2025. It gives foreign nationals who make large financial contributions to the U.S. government a faster way to become permanent residents.

Individuals must give $1 million, and businesses can give $2 million on behalf of someone else. Recipients still go through the usual background checks and processing, and the financial contribution is used as proof of eligibility.

Minaj could finally get answers to her long-standing immigration questions with the Gold Card. In September 2024, the Trinidad-born rapper said that even though she has paid "millions of dollars" in taxes over the years, she is not a U.S. citizen. In 1987, when she was a child, she moved to the United States.

"I was born on a beautiful island called Trinidad and Tobago. But I've been in the States for many years," Minaj said during a TikTok Live session. "You would think that with the millions of dollars that I've paid in taxes to this country that I would have been given an honorary citizenship many, many, many thousands of years ago."

Minaj has a green card right now, which means she can live in the US permanently but not become a citizen. In the past few years, her political views have changed. In late 2025, she praised Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance at conservative events, which caused a stir.

According to Change.org, more than 150,000 people have signed petitions asking for her to be sent back to Trinidad and Tobago. An immigration expert said, "The Trump Gold Card could provide Minaj with a clearer path to full citizenship while maintaining her legal residency, potentially countering ongoing deportation efforts."