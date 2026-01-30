Nicki Minaj Speech Had Trump Worried She Might Say Something Damaging, Expert Says

Nicki Minaj's recent public appearances alongside President Donald Trump are drawing fresh scrutiny, with a body language expert suggesting the president appeared uneasy before the rapper spoke at a Jan. 28 government summit, and new attention following her appearance at the premiere of the documentary "Melania" one day later.

Analysis first published by OK!, citing body language expert Inbaal Honigmann speaking on behalf of Casino.org, examined the onstage interaction between Trump and Minaj and concluded the early moments between the two were tense and uncertain before shifting into visible relief once her remarks turned supportive.

At the same time, Minaj's attendance at the Jan. 29 premiere of "Melania" at the newly renamed Trump-Kennedy Center added to headlines surrounding her increasingly vocal support of the president and his administration.

Expert Analyzes Trump and Nicki Minaj Summit Moment

During the Jan. 28 summit in Washington, Minaj took the stage after being introduced by Trump. Before she began speaking, Honigmann said their physical cues suggested caution rather than comfort.

"Their body language is awkward, mismatched and downright confusing," Honigmann said. "Each of them regards the other with suspicion and curiosity, as one would an alien." She added that their reactions around each other appeared "bizarre" given their lack of prior public alignment.

According to the expert, Trump's greeting gesture still signaled appreciation. He extended his hand, stepped forward and leaned in, which she interpreted as deference and gratitude for Minaj's presence and backing. She said he was "thankful for her support, which is evidenced by the way he welcomes her to the podium."

Minaj mirrored the movement by leaning forward as she reached out, a gesture Honigmann described as socially similar to a light bow.

Just before beginning her speech, Minaj delivered a playful greeting to the crowd. Honigmann pointed to that moment as revealing.

"She says 'hello...' then looks downwards with a cheeky smile," the expert said. "Her high cheeks and lowered chin as she grins, are like a child caught doing something naughty." She added that Minaj appeared aware her comments and political stance would provoke reaction and that "she likes it."

Honigmann said Trump reacted with a quiet laugh, suggesting he recognized the moment's headline potential.

Minaj went on to praise Trump during her remarks and declared her loyalty. At the summit, she called herself the president's biggest fan and said, "That's not going to change." She also told the audience, "And the hate or what people have to say, it does not affect me at all."

Honigmann said Trump's facial expression while Minaj was speaking started out neutral, which she interpreted as concern about what might be said onstage. She said his look suggested he may have been "worried she'd say something damaging."

As Minaj's comments remained supportive, Trump's posture shifted. His shoulders lowered and his smile broadened, which Honigmann described as clear relief.

He was "beside himself with delight," she said, adding that his expression showed "a good amount of relief" once it became clear there would be no negative surprise. In her reading, "it dawns on him that Nicki isn't about to say anything damaging. He's relieved that he agreed to her coming."

By the end of the exchange, she said a shared glance between the two marked a turning point. "They did not trust each other until that moment," Honigmann said, but their eye contact afterward signaled mutual satisfaction with how the appearance went.

Nicki Minaj Attends 'Melania' Documentary Premiere

One day after the summit, Minaj attended the Jan. 29 premiere of the documentary "Melania," according to Page Six, focused on first lady Melania Trump. The screening took place at the Trump-Kennedy Center ahead of the film's Jan. 30 theatrical release.

According to event coverage, Trump Cabinet members made up much of the high profile guest list, with Minaj standing out among attendees from outside government. She wore a baby blue keyhole dress from Maison Schiaparelli with gold cuff bracelets and drop earrings.

She was photographed at the event with Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo and Phil McGraw, host of "Dr. Phil," and was seen laughing with Richard Grenell, the U.S. special presidential envoy for special missions.

Her appearance follows several recent pro-Trump statements. In November, she publicly praised Trump's announcement of possible military action against the Nigerian government over reported killings of Christians. In December, she appeared at Turning Point USA's America Fest and called Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance "amazing role models."

According to USAToday, Minaj also posted on X on Jan. 28 that she received a Trump "gold card," writing, "Welp." In a follow up, she said, "Finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President," and added, "Gold Trump card free of charge."

She later clarified in a deleted reply that she has held U.S. residency status for decades. Minaj was born in Trinidad and previously wrote in a 2018 Facebook post that she entered the United States at age 5.