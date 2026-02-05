Diddy's Mom Unleashes Media Blitz to Defend Disgraced Rapper Amid Sex Scandal Fallout

A new media war is going on outside the courtroom while Sean "Diddy" Combs serves a 50-month federal prison sentence for prostitution-related crimes.The source says that the mother of the imprisoned hip-hop mogul, Janice Combs, is leading an aggressive effort to fight what she sees as a harmful portrayal of her son in a recent Netflix documentary.

RadarOnline says that Janice Combs is pushing for a "clapback documentary" in response to "Sean Combs: The Reckoning," a Netflix show that harshly criticizes the rapper's behavior and legacy in light of several accusations. The outlet said that her efforts were a full-scale attempt to take back control of the story.

Someone who knew Janice Combs well talked about how she felt about the series. "Janice is furious. She thinks the Netflix documentary is a character assassination." The individual added, "She wants the record corrected – loudly."

Read more: Diddy's Sons to Appear in New Documentary Examining Rap Mogul's Trial

RadarOnline says that sources say Janice Combs is in charge of the response project herself instead of letting advisers handle it. The goal, according to reports, is to make a movie that combines biography, rebuttal, and image repair for her son, who was found not guilty of sex trafficking but guilty of other crimes.

An executive who knew about the talks gave an overview of the project's goals. The outlet spoke with the executive, who said"There's enough for multiple films. It's part biography, part rebuttal, part reputation rebuild."

RadarOnline also said that Janice Combs is using a large collection of family videos, studio sessions, behind-the-scenes footage, and testimonials from friends to help her with the project. These documents are meant to refute claims that Combs forced women into drug-fueled sexual encounters known as "freak offs," which he has denied over and over again.

A different source close to the situation talked about how Janice Combs got involved. The source said,"Trust me – no one says no to Janice."

Other insiders said that she is personally reaching out to people who might want to be in the movie. One source explained why she keeps going by saying, "She's calling people personally to participate. She's relentless."

RadarOnline said that it's still not clear if the documentary will be released or find a distributor, but people who know Janice Combs' plans think she is still determined. According to a source who spoke to the outlet, Janice Combs is determined to maintain control over the ongoing investigation into her son.

In other news, Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense is expected to center on a diminished mental capacity claim as his sex trafficking trial approaches, with UsMagazine reporting that his legal team plans to argue he was mentally impaired—possibly due to substance use—during the alleged crimes, a strategy prosecutors are challenging as jury selection begins in May.

Read more: Diddy's Business Operations Face Payroll Challenges During Prison Sentence