Cardi B Accused of Being 'Too Much' by New England Patriots WAGs

Cardi B's high-profile presence at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, Calif., has continued to generate headlines beyond the game itself, with reports emerging about friction between the rapper and members of the New England Patriots' wives and girlfriends circle.

Despite supporting her boyfriend, Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs, both in the lead-up to and during the Feb. 8 game, several Patriots WAGs reportedly felt her behavior stood out — and not always in a positive way. New reports share detailed accounts from people close to the group suggesting that tension lingered even before the Seahawks' 29-13 victory over New England.

According to those reports, some of the Patriots WAGs saw Cardi B as "a lot to deal with" and believed she drew focus away from the team's big weekend. One account cited by The Sun said she was seen as "cold" and "diva like," and that her approach didn't mesh with what they described as the Patriots' typical social dynamic.

Sources quoted by The Sun described Cardi B as someone who has "no filter," speaks loudly and "is always looking to be the center of attention," traits that some in the group apparently found frustrating.

"The Patriots are not a franchise that likes flashy behavior," the report said, adding that "she... acts like she can do whatever she wants — and the same goes for her entourage."

Another point raised was the idea that many of the other WAGs and families "don't talk to her, don't want to talk to her, and don't want to be in the same space as her."

That report suggested that some felt she "isn't fun to be around because she's always focused on getting attention."

Read more: Cardi B Scores Another Courtroom Win as Judge Punishes Lawyer for Gang Affiliation Question

Cardi B's Halftime Cameo Turns Heads at Super Bowl LX

Cardi B's most visible moment of Super Bowl LX came not from the stands, but under the bright lights of the halftime stage.

The Grammy-winning rapper made a surprise cameo during Bad Bunny's Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, joining a rotating cast of celebrities that included Pedro Pascal, Karol G, Jessica Alba, Alix Earle and Young Miko.

According to coverage following the game, Cardi was not spotted at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., until she appeared mid-performance, dancing inside the artist's casita-themed set.

As Page Six put it, Cardi "came through drippin'," wearing a cream-colored Zimmermann corset paired with an off-the-shoulder silk top and a custom Candice Cuoco skirt made from Zimmermann fabric.

Her outfit was completed with thigh-high Tom Ford gladiator boots from the designer's spring 2013 collection, an eye-catching diamond necklace and a meticulously bedazzled manicure. Images from the performance showed Cardi dancing alongside Karol G and walking onto the field during the halftime sequence, her jewelry catching the stadium lights.