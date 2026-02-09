Ricky Martin's Midface Makeover? Experts Spot Secret Cosmetic Tweaks After Super Bowl Appearance

Ricky Martin made a surprise appearance during the Super Bowl LX halftime show on Sunday, performing alongside Bad Bunny at Levi's Stadium. Fans quickly noted the 54-year-old singer's remarkably youthful appearance.

Dr. Sean McNally, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Portland, Oregon, analyzed photographs and video of Martin's performance and discussed his findings with Daily Mail.

A spokesperson for Dr. McNally explained that the singer does not appear to have undergone any major reconstructive surgery. McNally told Daily Mail, "To me it doesn't appear that he's had a major plastic surgery like facelift, neck lift, browlift or blepharoplasty."

However, the expert identified two areas of Martin's face that seem enhanced.

"First is his midface shape and volume," McNally said, noting that the effect could be achieved through dermal fillers or fat grafting, a minimally invasive procedure that plumps facial contours and can repair scars, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Read more: Ricky Martin Applauds Bad Bunny for Staying True to Puerto Rico at the Grammys

The second improvement McNally observed was Martin's skin tone and texture. He told Daily Mail, "Filler would maintain [his] youthful shape," and added that Martin's dynamic facial expressions suggest he likely does not use Botox.

On the topic of his smooth complexion, McNally said, "Given his age and skin type, he would be prone to hyperpigmentation like age spots. He's certainly doing something to combat this." He suggested that a combination of skincare and laser treatments, such as Moxi or erbium lasers, may be responsible.

Oculofacial plastic surgeon Dr. Masha Sohrab has explained the impact of these lasers: "The heat from the Moxi laser gently stimulates these deeper layers to prompt the production of more collagen while leaving the skin's outer layer completely untouched. In contrast, the erbium lasers work by fully removing the outer skin layer to prompt full skin regeneration."

Ablative lasers target deeper wrinkles and pigmentation, while Moxi addresses early signs of aging and sun damage.

Martin, originally from San Juan, Puerto Rico, performed seated beside a plantain tree as part of a visual homage to Bad Bunny's Debí Tirar Más Fotos album cover. The halftime show included guest appearances by Lady Gaga and other stars, celebrating Puerto Rican music and culture.

The Daily Mail has reached out to Martin's representatives for comment on the possible cosmetic enhancements.