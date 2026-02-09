Jay-Z's Super Bowl Hoodie Sends Major Message as He Rolls Solo with Superstar Daughters

Jay-Z made a striking statement at "Super Bowl LX" on Sunday, arriving at Levi's Stadium with his daughters Blue Ivy, 14, and Rumi, 8, while sporting a black hoodie emblazoned with the phrase "The Game Needs Me," per InStyle. The line references a lyric from his 2001 single, Izzo (H.O.V.A.), in which he raps, "Can't leave rap alone, the game needs me / Haters want me clapped in chrome, it ain't easy."

A source close to Jay-Z told HotNewHipHop that the outfit reflects his ongoing impact on hip-hop culture and the music industry.

Jay-Z has partnered with the NFL and his company Roc Nation to manage the "Super Bowl Halftime" Show since 2019, helping select headliners including Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd, Rihanna, and this year's choice, Bad Bunny. A representative for Roc Nation confirmed to HotNewHipHop that Jay-Z's involvement continues to emphasize his influence behind the scenes.

Beyoncé, who headlined the 2013 "Halftime Show," did not appear at the game. Observers noted the rarity of Jay-Z attending such a high-profile event without his superstar wife, highlighting the focus on fatherhood.

The Seattle Seahawks dominated the New England Patriots with a 29-13 victory. Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III, who rushed for 135 yards without scoring a touchdown, was named Super Bowl MVP. Speaking to reporters after the game, Walker said, "If I would have told myself as a kid, I wouldn't have guessed that I would be the one to win the MVP. So it's a surreal moment."

Bad Bunny's Halftime Show celebrated Puerto Rican culture and featured performances of "Nueva Yol," "Yo Perreo Sola," and "Tití Me Preguntó." He was joined by guest artists including Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. Other celebrities who performed their respective acts on stage included Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, and others. Before closing up, Bad Bunny addressed the fans to advocate for unity in the American continents.

Jay-Z's style of dressing, coupled with his accompaniment of his daughters, was seen as a commentary on generational influence, family, and his lasting impact on hip-hop.

