Lil Durk's Deadly Code: Fed Reveals How a Hip-Hop Slang Turns Deadly in Alleged $1M Hit

Federal authorities say Chicago rapper Lil Durk put a $1 million bounty on Quando Rondo, which led to the killing of Rondo's friend Lul Pab during a Los Angeles shooting in 2022. This is just the latest twist in a feud that's been simmering since King Von was killed in Atlanta back in 2020.

Prosecutors are calling this a straightforward murder-for-hire. They claim Lil Durk told his Only The Family (OTF) crew that anyone who took out Quando Rondo would be "made straight"—basically, paid off. One witness told investigators that everyone in the group understood this as a real price on Rondo's head.

AllHipHop reports that prosecutors believe OTF member Marcus "Muwop" Wilson, along with someone else, lined up shooters for Durk. They say Muwop promised the million-dollar reward in Durk's name. The plan? Head to LA and kill Quando Rondo.

As reported by Fox 11, on August 18, 2022, three guys in a white sedan pulled up in Beverly Grove and opened fire on a black Cadillac Escalade, thinking Rondo was inside. They missed him, but Lul Pab got hit and later died at the hospital. A video of Rondo screaming as his friend's body was pulled from the car went viral. LAPD called it a targeted, premeditated hit.

Prosecutors also say Durk rewarded the shooters with jewelry, custom grills, spots in OTF music videos, and even shout-outs in songs after Lul Pab's death. "The rewards offered real money and street credibility inside Durk's camp," the government noted, arguing that these perks constitute "anything of value" under federal law.

Lil Durk's lawyers want more details about the case. They've asked prosecutors to explain exactly how they plan to prove their story in court, but the government says the charges and evidence already lay that out.

Durk has pleaded not guilty and is still presumed innocent. His trial was supposed to start in January 2026, but now it's been pushed to late April 2026 so his co-defendants have more time to get ready.

The case is still unfolding, and with so much media attention, prosecutors keep coming back to the same point: the alleged bounty, the recruitment, and the rewards after the shooting are at the heart of what they're arguing in court.