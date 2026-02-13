Gene Simmons Doubles Down on Criticism of Rock Hall's Hip-Hop Inductions

Rock legend Gene Simmons is once again speaking out against the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for honoring hip-hop artists, insisting the genre doesn't belong in the institution he calls home.

The KISS co-founder, inducted in 2014, made his remarks during a recent appearance on the "LegendsNLeaders" podcast.

"It's not my music. I don't come from the ghetto. It doesn't speak my language," Simmons said. "Hip-hop does not belong in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, nor does opera or symphony orchestras ... it's called the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Simmons added that he respects the accomplishments of hip-hop icons but still questions their place in a hall dedicated to rock.

"Ice Cube and I had a back and forth — he's a bright guy, and I respect what he's done," Simmons explained, RollingStone reported.

"But he shot back and said, 'No, it's the spirit of rock n' roll.' OK, fine ... I just want to know when Led Zeppelin's gonna be in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame. Music has labels because it describes an approach."

The bassist also highlighted what he sees as inconsistencies in the Hall's selections. "The fact that, for instance, Iron Maiden is not in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame when they can sell out stadiums, and Grandmaster Flash is," he said.

Gene Simmons Slams Hip-Hop Inductions

Simmons believes such decisions undermine the focus of a hall dedicated specifically to rock music.

His comments continue a long-standing debate between traditional rock artists and hip-hop proponents.

According to Billboard, when N.W.A. were inducted in 2015, Ice Cube argued that rap shares the same spirit as rock. "Rock n' roll is not an instrument. It's not even a style of music. It's a spirit," Ice Cube said at the ceremony.

"Rock n' roll is not conforming to the people who came before you, but creating your own path in music and life. That is rock n' roll and that is us."

Simmons also discussed the evolving state of music itself, expressing skepticism about post-1988 artists achieving true rock stardom. "There will not be another Beatles," he told sourcesin 2017.

"Pearl Jam, by any standard, is very successful... How about this: more people would know Mötley Crüe walking down the street than Radiohead."