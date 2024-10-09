Gene Simmons Slammed for 'Disgusting' and 'Creepy' Comments on 'Dancing with the Stars'

KISS frontman Gene Simmons appeared as a guest judge on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars, but his time there did not go over well.

Apparently, Simmons did not get the memo to be supportive and instead of focusing on the delicate intricacies of the foxtrot or the tango, focused on appearances and gave "creepy" comments to some of the contestants, mainly women.

In one particular incident, he told NFL star Danny Amendola and Witney Carson he couldn't figure out which of the two was more "hot hot hot." However, Simmons then denied any comments from the audience that he might "go both ways."

Some of the people online heard Simmons' comments and his comments were then labeled as "creepy."

"It's only the first dance and i'm already over gene simmons being a creep," one person commented.

it’s only the first dance and i’m already over gene simmons being a creep #DWTSpic.twitter.com/iEEyoSlPUh — Cheyanne 🪩 (@alltoochey) October 9, 2024

"Gene simmons telling someone FIFTY ONE YEARS YOUNGER THAN HIM that she steamed up his glasses is absolutely disgusting," added another X user.

gene simmons telling someone FIFTY ONE YEARS YOUNGER THAN HIM that she steamed up his glasses is absolutely disgusting she — 🚀BOS rain show, AMS N1&3 | thank you little mix (@leigh_ilysm) October 9, 2024

Other people simply called him out for his apparent lack of judging skills, one person even called Simmons the "worst guest judge" to have ever appeared on the show.

Gene might be the worst guest judge I have ever seen 😂😂 #DWTS — Savannah ⭐️ (@Savannah___17) October 9, 2024

While Simmons did give out some positive comments during his time as a judge, many people online were quick to point out that he scored the Black contestants lower than others. In one case, he gave Phaedra and Val Chmerkovskiy a 5 when the other judges -- Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli -- each awarded the duo across the board 7s.

"Gene gave Phaedra a 5??? But has been overscoring other people ALL NIGHT??? He should NEVER be invited back," shared one critic online.

Gene gave Phaedra a 5??? But has been overscoring other people ALL NIGHT??? He should NEVER be invited back #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wgdHML9bxy — cloweenies ❤️🏝️🪩💃🏾 (@cloclobeans) October 9, 2024

"You can really tell that this guest judge is racist and sexist based off the scores that he's giving! This is absolutely ridiculous and disgusting shame on you guys for having him as a judge!" added someone else.

Hey @officialdwts you can really tell that this guest judge is racist and sexist based off the scores that he’s giving! This is absolutely ridiculous and disgusting shame on you guys for having him as a judge! 🤮 #DWTS — yasmine (@yasmineshateri) October 9, 2024

This is not the first time that Simmons has made waves thanks to comments he made while on a reality television show. In 2008, he was booted off The Apprentice and defended Donald Trump.

"People pick on him, I've certainly done my fair share. But, I think the truth is people misunderstand conviction as arrogance," he told Parade.

Simmons was also under fire for comments he made in regard to women and wanting to have a career and a family in his 2017 book On Power: My Journey Through the Corridors of Power and How You Can Get More Power.

"It's natural to want to have kids, but, sorry, you can't have it both ways. You have to commit to either career or family. It's very difficult to have both," he said via Parade.

Simmons has not responded to his most recent round of backlash.