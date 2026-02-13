Bad Bunny's Spanish-Language Super Bowl Set Sparks Claimed GOP Probe

Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Super Bowl Halftime Show is now at the center of political controversy after Republican lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the performance, labeling it "explicit" and "indecent."
Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee sent a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee demanding a "formal congressional inquiry" into the NFL and NBCUniversal for airing the show during what he described as the most widely viewed family broadcast of the year.
According to Independent, Ogles also took to social media, calling the performance "pure smut."
The Puerto Rican superstar delivered a 13-minute set performed almost entirely in Spanish.
While the show included high-energy dance routines, it also featured tributes to his homeland, including older men playing games at a table, a live wedding attended by Lady Gaga, and a large message displayed above the stadium that read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."
Ogles' complaint focused on what he described as "sexually explicit lyrical themes and suggestive choreography."
In his letter, he criticized songs such as "Safaera" and "Yo Perreo Sola," pointing to "widespread twerking, grinding, pelvic thrusts, and other sexually suggestive conduct."
He argued that the broadcast raised concerns about whether NBCUniversal had "fulfilled its responsibilities."
Read more: China Falls in Love with Bad Bunny: The Puerto Rican Star Reaches Number 1 as He Becomes the First Latino to Chart
FCC Talks Raised Over Bad Bunny Controversy
However, reports note that the version of "Safaera" performed during the halftime show did not include its most explicit lyrics.
Critics of the probe say the performance celebrated love, culture, and unity, even if some dance moves were bold.
Missouri Rep. Mark Alford also addressed the issue on a streaming network, suggesting lawmakers were "still investigating" the matter and that they may speak with the Federal Communications Commission.
He claimed, "This could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction," referencing the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident, Stereogum reported.
Complaints about Super Bowl halftime shows are not new. Past performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and others have also sparked backlash from conservative lawmakers.
Moral debates over music performances date back decades, including criticism of Elvis Presley's dance moves in the 1950s.
Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny's show reportedly drew massive viewership, with an estimated 128 million people tuning in.
© 2026 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.