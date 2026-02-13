Bad Bunny's Spanish-Language Super Bowl Set Sparks Claimed GOP Probe

Bad Bunny's Spanish-language Super Bowl Halftime Show is now at the center of political controversy after Republican lawmakers called for a federal investigation into the performance, labeling it "explicit" and "indecent."

Rep. Andy Ogles of Tennessee sent a letter to the House Energy and Commerce Committee demanding a "formal congressional inquiry" into the NFL and NBCUniversal for airing the show during what he described as the most widely viewed family broadcast of the year.

According to Independent, Ogles also took to social media, calling the performance "pure smut."

The Puerto Rican superstar delivered a 13-minute set performed almost entirely in Spanish.

While the show included high-energy dance routines, it also featured tributes to his homeland, including older men playing games at a table, a live wedding attended by Lady Gaga, and a large message displayed above the stadium that read, "The only thing more powerful than hate is love."

Ogles' complaint focused on what he described as "sexually explicit lyrical themes and suggestive choreography."

In his letter, he criticized songs such as "Safaera" and "Yo Perreo Sola," pointing to "widespread twerking, grinding, pelvic thrusts, and other sexually suggestive conduct."

He argued that the broadcast raised concerns about whether NBCUniversal had "fulfilled its responsibilities."

"𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐆𝐎𝐏 𝐑𝐞𝐩. 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐁𝐚𝐝 𝐁𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐲'𝐬 𝐇𝐚𝐥𝐟𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐨𝐰 𝐖𝐚𝐬 '𝐈𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐥,' 𝐌𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 '𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐜' 𝐅𝐂𝐂 𝐀𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐠𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭 𝐍𝐅𝐋 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐁𝐂"

𝐖𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐞 𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐞𝐬… pic.twitter.com/U8b1cdztwX — Gracie's Voice (@Gracies_Voice) February 10, 2026

FCC Talks Raised Over Bad Bunny Controversy

However, reports note that the version of "Safaera" performed during the halftime show did not include its most explicit lyrics.

Critics of the probe say the performance celebrated love, culture, and unity, even if some dance moves were bold.

Missouri Rep. Mark Alford also addressed the issue on a streaming network, suggesting lawmakers were "still investigating" the matter and that they may speak with the Federal Communications Commission.

He claimed, "This could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction," referencing the infamous 2004 Super Bowl incident, Stereogum reported.

Complaints about Super Bowl halftime shows are not new. Past performances by Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, and others have also sparked backlash from conservative lawmakers.

Moral debates over music performances date back decades, including criticism of Elvis Presley's dance moves in the 1950s.

Despite the controversy, Bad Bunny's show reportedly drew massive viewership, with an estimated 128 million people tuning in.