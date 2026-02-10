Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Sparks Buzz Around Kendall Jenner's Reaction in VIP Box: 'She's Disinterested'

Kendall Jenner looked "disinterested" and "unhappy" when she saw her ex, boyfriend Bad Bunny perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show on Sunday, February 8.

The model sat in the VIP section at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when Puerto Rican singer sang a medley of his greatest hits.

Jenner and Bad Bunny dated for less than a year after being spotted together on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. They split in December 2023 but celebrated New Year's Eve in Barbados together.

The reconciliation was short-lived in May 2024 when they showed up together at the Met Gala after-party; eventually, they broke up by late 2024.

Body Language Expert Observations

According to Darren Stanton, a body language expert speaking on behalf of OLBG, Jenner's demeanor suggested she was "very awkward" during the show.

He explained to The Mirror US that she "doesn't look like she is into the performance" and that she "is disinterested, and looks like she wants to be anywhere else but there in that moment. She isn't clapping or smiling; she is just going through the motions for the cameras."

Stanton mentioned that her face looked like a bit of a front and he explained that her behavior doesn't seem genuine, she is very stoic and still.

He pointed out the difference between Jenners outward calm and what her face expressions revealed, "It's very contradictory behavior, it's like when someone says 'I'm so happy,' but their face says something different. You would think she might be happy for him performing on one of the biggest events in his career, but facially, she doesn't look happy at all."

NEW | Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, Harry Hudson, Tyler, the Creator and more friends watching the Super Bowl at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA - 02/08. pic.twitter.com/ZXYSzbqZWo — Kendall’s Gallery (@kendalljbrs) February 9, 2026

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

During the show, Bad Bunny used elements of his Puerto Rican culture such as sugar cane fields, a replica of a traditional casita, domino players, and a piragua stand.

Apart from that, he is well-known for putting political messages in his shows and in this one, he visually narrated his story through his career milestones and connected to his roots.

Public Reactions and Controversy

While Jenner's reaction drew attention, the performance also sparked criticism from President Donald Trump.

On Truth Social, Trump called the halftime show "absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!" He continued, per ABC News, "It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence."

Trump also objected to the music and choreography, asserting, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World."

Despite the critique, footage showed Trump watching the show at Mar-a-Lago.