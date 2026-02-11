Kanye West Looms Large Over Kim Kardashian's Fling With Lewis Hamilton: Report

Kim Kardashian is going on a new journey with Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton while still carefully handling the presence of former husband Kanye West in her life.

The "rage factor" of West has reportedly been a significant element in shaping the way Kardashian and Hamilton have managed their relationship, keeping it casual and intentionally away from the spotlight.

In spite of being seen in public, the pair, according to their friends, have deliberately refrained from giving their relationship a serious label.

Kanye's Volatility Shapes the Relationship

Insiders told Radar Online that West, who legally changed his name to Ye, remains a volatile figure whose reactions have historically affected Kardashian's dating life.

"Kanye's infamous volatility is a constant background presence here," one source explained.

"Kim and Lewis are acutely aware that anything which looks like a serious relationship could provoke an explosive reaction, so they have deliberately kept things light and undefined."

The pair reportedly see staying in a "friends-with-benefits lane" as a way to avoid unnecessary drama and to prevent their private lives from becoming fodder for West.

An additional source said that, understanding the speed at which things can get out of hand in a situation when West feels provoked, they are mindful not to stamp Kanye's face with their love life.

West has a history of publicly criticizing Kardashian's former partners, including Pete Davidson, whom she dated for nine months after her divorce. Friends say Hamilton, who has known West socially for over a decade, is aware of the potential for tension.

"Lewis and Kim are not in an exclusive relationship, and there is no expectation that this is heading toward something serious," an insider said.

"Lewis is not looking to settle down with anyone at this stage, Kim included. As long as it remains light and uncomplicated, they are happy to let the rumors circulate."

Sources say the couple has avoided making their relationship appear too serious.

"There was a romantic feel to it, but everything was very carefully managed," one source told Radar. "That was entirely deliberate. By keeping things strictly friends with benefits, they avoid drawing too much attention and, as everyone involved understands, avoid poking the bear that is Kanye."

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian attend the #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/jjpwrHkfyg — deni (@fiagirly) February 9, 2026

Kardashian discussed the impact of her marriage to West on her dating life in October 2025 on the Call Her Daddy podcast, saying, "There has been situations where I'll get close to someone, then it's like, 'Wait, wait, wait, I don't really want to deal with your ex. I don't want to deal if he's going to say something.'" She added, "So, it has been a little frustrating, but then I get my person wouldn't care about that."

Hamilton's calm and supportive demeanor has reportedly been reassuring for Kardashian.

An insider told Radar, "Lewis has been a steady presence for Kim as she navigates a complicated co-parenting arrangement, offering support without adding pressure. But he is not looking to take on a stepfather role or be part of a headline-making power couple. For now, this casual, fun arrangement suits them both."

Lip Reader Reveals Super Bowl Moment

The couple's relationship appeared to take a step forward when they were spotted together at the Super Bowl at Levi's Stadium, watching the Seahawks face the Patriots.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail that Hamilton told Kardashian, "No I don't take just any girl to my mum, I mean you're gonna meet someday, she is very excited to see you." Kardashian responded with a simple "okay."

Body language expert Judi James noted that the couple's interaction suggested mutual interest.

"There is the pose that registers undivided attention between them, which is a form of non-verbal stroke when you're on a date," she explained.

According to her, Kardashian pulled back slightly to visually take in Hamilton, which made him respond with a "purr" in his face. James also saw other signs of flirtatious behavior such as Kardashian sticking out the tip of her tongue at the corner of her mouth to show her interest in a playful way.