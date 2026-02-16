North West Reportedly Building Her Own Brand With 'NOR11' Expansion Into Clothing and Jewelry

North West is entering the fashion scene just like her famous parents.

According to The U.S. Sun, the 12-year-old is set to create a clothing and jewelry brand named NOR11, with trademark applications already underway.

Kim Kardashian has filed three trademark applications for "NOR11" for clothing and accessories such as dresses, shoes, hats, stockings. Then she filed another for watches and jewelry like bracelets, necklaces, earrings, and rings.

The third application is for different types of bags, ranging from handbags and wallets to makeup bags.

The brand name appears to combine the first three letters of North's name with her age at the time she conceived the idea.

Trademark Filings Signal Serious Fashion Ambitions

The applications were filed with the U.S. Trade and Patent Office by KimYe's Kid Inc., a company incorporated in California in August 2023. While the corporate name references both parents, state records obtained by The U.S. Sun list Kardashian as the only officer.

The company's registered office is tied to Kardashian's business manager, Lou Taylor, who has also handled the affairs of Britney Spears.

The filings suggest a structured rollout rather than a casual side project.

In December, Page Six reported North shared Instagram posts featuring herself and friends wearing black fur hats emblazoned with the "NOR11" logo — an early hint at the branding direction.

The naming strategy mirrors the calculated branding choices seen throughout the family. Kardashian built Skims using a variation of her own name and later launched SKKN and SKKY Partners using her initials.

North's father, Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, established his fashion identity through Yeezy, a nod to his longtime nickname "Yeezus."

While there is a shared brand heritage, there has been no official partnership between West and the new business, according to the records.

Kardashian and West, who got divorced in November 2022 after almost seven years of marriage, have four children together: North, 12; Saint, 10; Chicago, 8; and Psalm, 6.