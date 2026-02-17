Cardi B Speaks Out on Stefon Diggs Breakup During Heated Concert Moment

Cardi B confirmed her split from NFL star Stefon Diggs while addressing her rap rival BIA during her Little Miss Drama Tour in Los Angeles on Sunday night.

The announcement came just before she performed her diss track, "Pretty & Petty."

"Let me tell you something, just because I ain't f–king with my baby daddy doesn't mean you get to talk about my baby daddy, bitch! This for you, bitch!"

Cardi told the crowd, per fan video clips circulating online. The rapper's message came amid ongoing tension with BIA, who had recently made a social media jab at Diggs.

The split rumors had been swirling since the Super Bowl, when Cardi made a brief public appearance and offered a frosty "Good luck" to Diggs before walking away, DailyMail reported.

Fans also noticed that the pair had unfollowed each other on social media, further fueling speculation about their relationship status.

Cardi, 33, and Diggs, 32, welcomed their first child together in November 2025, a son whose name has not yet been made public.

Cardi B Confirms Split from Stefon Diggs During LA Concert: Cardi B has appeared to confirm her breakup from Stefon Diggs, three months after the birth of their baby. The “Outside” singer addressed her rap rival BIA during the Los… https://t.co/b9zmUmvHqC #CardiB #StefonDiggs pic.twitter.com/h9Z6hXZRK9 — CreebHills (@Creebhills) February 17, 2026

Read more: Cardi B Sparks Online Feud With DHS After Vowing to Protect Fans From ICE

Cardi B Defends Ex Stefon Diggs Amid Social Media Speculations

The couple went public last May when they attended a New York Knicks game courtside together.

Prior to this relationship, Cardi shares three children with her estranged husband, Offset — Kulture, 7, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

Diggs has five children with other women, making the personal lives of both stars a topic of public attention.

According to PageSix, the Little Miss Drama Tour concert also featured a tense interaction with her fans, in which Cardi instructed them to remain silent during a lyric from her song targeting BIA: "Name five BIA songs, gun pointed to your head."

She concluded the moment with the line, "Bow! I'm dead." In response, BIA fired back on X, tweeting, "Can u name someone with more bms than receiving yards? I can! and I know that... ykwnvm," referencing Diggs.

Despite ending her relationship, Cardi made it clear she still supports Diggs when needed, particularly in the face of public criticism.

The announcement came amid a turbulent year for both stars, with Cardi giving birth to their son in November and Diggs navigating family matters, including child support and paternity cases with other partners.