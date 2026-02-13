Cardi B Sparks Online Feud With DHS After Vowing to Protect Fans From ICE

Cardi B ignited controversy after a Palm Desert concert when she vowed to protect her fans from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), sparking an online back-and-forth with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

During the kickoff of her "Little Miss Drama Tour," the 33-year-old Grammy winner soared over the crowd in a sequined orange dress and told the audience, "If ICE come in here, we're gonna jump they asses... I got some bear mace in the back. They ain't taking my fans, bitch. Let's go!"

She then launched into her hit song, "I Like It," as fans cheered.

The moment quickly went viral, drawing the attention of DHS, which shared a TMZ report on the incident.

According to People, the agency added, "As long as she doesn't drug and rob our agents, we'll consider that an improvement over her past behavior," referencing Cardi B's earlier admissions about drugging and robbing men before she became famous.

Cardi B, born Belcalis Almánzar, fired back in a pointed response on X.

"If we talking about drugs let's talk about Epstein and friends drugging underage girls to rape them. Why y'all don't wanna talk about the Epstein files?" she wrote, drawing attention to renewed scrutiny surrounding convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Our government is GHETTO!!! Whew 😅 Cardi said if @ICEgov come to her concert they were going to jump ice then @DHSgov aka homeland security chimed in with a tweet & Cardi clapped back!! Smdh Amerikkka is the laughing stock of the world 🌍 pic.twitter.com/LOl0ic8wA5 — BGR HEADQUARTERS (@bgrheadquarters) February 12, 2026

Cardi B Faces DHS Backlash

The clash highlights Cardi B's willingness to speak out on controversial issues while mixing activism with her music. Her comments come amid broader concerns about ICE practices.

The University of California, Berkeley's Deportation Data Project recently released data showing that nearly 220,000 people were arrested by ICE between January 20 and October 15, 2025.

Almost one-third of those arrested had no criminal record, and the data does not distinguish between minor offenses and violent crimes, Yahoo reported.

Fans at the Palm Desert show were captivated by the moment, with the rapper blending her message with her performance and engaging directly with the crowd.

Cardi B's Little Miss Drama Tour supports her latest studio album, Am I the Drama?, and she is set to visit multiple major cities before concluding the tour in Atlanta this April.

The exchange with DHS has sparked debate online, with some praising Cardi B for defending her fans, while others criticized the confrontation with a federal agency.